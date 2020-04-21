Downtown Washington Inc. is monitoring updates from the governor’s office and Franklin County Commission on when it can resume activities.
The downtown offices and the Contract Postal Unit it operates at 123 Lafayette St. are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The board of directors are still discussing when we will be back in the office,” said Tyler King, Downtown Washington Inc. executive director. “I’m sure it will be when the stay-at-home order is lifted, but it has yet to be determined.”
King said the downtown staff has been working at home taking phone calls, answering emails, holding virtual meetings and webinars, working on upcoming events, and trying to keep business owners up to date on resources available to them during this difficult time.
“Myself and the board of directors have been meeting virtually to stay up to date with everything that is going on as well,” he added.
Currently, the organization is working on rescheduling its signature event, the Art Fair and Winefest, which is typically held in May. Now, a July date is being considered.
“A date should hopefully be announced this week once everything has been finalized,” King said.
Some events have already been rescheduled, including the April 23 Sunset on the Riverfront that will now take place Oct. 22, and the April 24-26 BBQ, Bikes & Blues Festival that is now slated for June 5-7.
The CPU also is closed temporarily. The P.O. boxes in the lobby are still accessible, so people can still get their mail, King said.
“We will be back soon,” he said.