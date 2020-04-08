To keep its employees safe, Downtown Washington Inc. has closed its office and the contract postal unit it operates at Second and Lafayette streets.
“We are just temporary closed due to the virus,” said Tyler King, Downtown Washington Inc. executive director.
“The board decided it was in the best interest in keeping our employees safe,” he said. “The P.O. boxes in the lobby are still accessible, so people can still get their mail — nothing changes there. They just aren’t able to buy stamps and drop off bigger packages.”
The main post office on Highway 100 is open.
King said the blue drop-off boxes are still accessible, and most people had been utilizing those more rather than coming inside to drop off mail.
“We will be back soon,” King said.