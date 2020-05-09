Downtown Washington Inc. has canceled its Washmo BBQ, Bikes & Blues festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are devastated to share this news with you,” said Tyler King, executive director. “The show must go on is something our organization has always stood by, but with the current situation we feel that it is too soon to hold an event of this capacity in our community.”
The event was originally scheduled for April 24-26 and then was rescheduled barbecue for June 5-7 due to the coronavirus.
“This is not a decision we have taken lightly and there are two overriding concerns that have caused us to make this decision at this time,” said King.
“Our primary concern is always the responsibility we feel toward the health and safety of our barbecue teams, vendors, downtown merchants, volunteers and community members,” he said. “We also feel a responsibility as an organization to follow, to the best of our ability, the guidelines set forth by Missouri, Franklin County, and city of Washington officials.”
King said anyone who has purchased advance tickets will receive a refund.
While the barbecue and blues event is not happening, King said the downtown organization looks forward to welcoming guests at events later this year and next year at the 2021 BBQ, Bikes & Blues festival.
“Through all of the difficult decisions we are faced with, we remain committed to Washington and will continue to strive toward our purpose — to promote an attractive and financially stable downtown while preserving our historic resources and enriching the community,” he said.
Downtown Washington Inc. still plans to host its signature event — Art Fair & Winefest — which has been rescheduled for July 10-12. It’s usually held the third weekend in May.
King said the July dates were chosen to balance it out with other events scheduled around that time in the community and surrounding area.
The downtown group’s offices and the Contract Postal Unit it operates, both located at 123 Lafayette St., reopened Monday, May 4. Both are operating under their normal business hours.
For more information, visit the organization on facebook.com/DowntownWashMo or at downtownwashmo.org.