As the SBA rolled out its Payroll Protection Program over the last week, community banks dove head-first into the program by proactively calling their customers, knowing that delaying relief to local businesses could be the difference between them weathering the storm or ultimately perishing as a result of COVID-19.
“Community banks have a huge advantage over large national banks in that we know our small business customers personally, and many times we know their employees by name,” said Robert D. Dobsch, president and CEO of Bank of Franklin County, Washington, with assets of approximately $270 million.
“Our board of directors and shareholders all have roots in the communities we serve and recognize that these people are our friends and our neighbors, and we have an obligation to do everything within our power to help them through this unprecedented situation,” Dobsch said.
While the SBA was busy last week ironing out the details of the program, Dobsch said his staff was actively counseling customers and advising them that help was on the way.
With the phones ringing off the hook and inboxes full of email inquiries, the bank immediately responded by reaching out via every available communication medium to both small businesses and consumers with a resounding message that the bank would work with every single customer to help them through the fallout of COVID-19, he said.
“It is obvious that the Senate bill was intended to be a lifeline for many small businesses and households with banks designated to facilitate some immediate funding for the PPP program,” said Andrew Graham, credit officer. “We had loan applications lined up and approved first thing Friday morning when the program became available, and processed many more approvals over the weekend in order to ensure the loans could be closed and borrowers would have these much-needed funds as soon as Monday morning.”
Here to Help
Becky Buhr, vice president of finance and retail banking, organized the outreach efforts with the goal of emphasizing one key message to the communities the bank serves — Bank of Franklin County is here and ready if they needed anything at all.
“We made a commitment to reach out to customers, if nothing else, just to be a friendly voice on the other end of the phone checking in on them to make sure they were OK,” she said. “To be able to reassure borrowers that we would work with them on their payments or reassure businesses that they could continue to pay their employees for the next eight weeks was extremely important to us.”
Buhr commended the bank’s staff for their hard work.
“Every single employee recognized their ‘essential employee’ status and they embraced that responsibility — whether it was making phone calls to check on elderly customers or jump into a completely different role in the bank to assist in processing PPP applications — no one hesitated to answer the call for help,” she said.
Local SBA
David Reinking, the head of the bank’s commercial lending team, recognized the assistance that the local St. Louis SBA and the St. Charles EDC offices have given the bank during the last few weeks.
“Both have been very responsive to our questions and concerns about how we can leverage the various SBA programs to help our customers,” Reinking said. “The fact that we can defer loan payments on SBA 7(a) and 504 loans for up to six months is incredible.
“We have always leveraged these loan programs to strengthen our customers’ borrowing positions, and I can’t begin to tell you how gratifying it is to see the SBA come through in such a big way at a time when the need for these types of programs and assistance is so great,” he said.
“We likely have a long road ahead of us,” stated Jane Glastetter, CFO. “However, the progress we’ve been able to make in stabilizing the financial condition of businesses and individuals in our communities in just a few days is nothing short of amazing.”
Buhr said the bank recognizes it is not as important as those who are battling this pandemic on the front lines.
“Nothing can even begin to express our gratitude to the health care workers and first responders for the bravery and selflessness they display every single day,” Buhr remarked. “But we take great pride in being community bankers who fill a vital role in protecting our communities — and at Bank of Franklin County, we are standing by and ready to serve.”