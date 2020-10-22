The Sullivan School District will make a temporary switch to distance learning next week for its middle and high school students, beginning Tuesday, Oct. 27.
The students attending the middle and high school are set to return Nov. 2, to in-person learning five days a week.
Superintendent Dr. Jana Thornsberry said the reason for the switch is due to the number of students quarantined at both the middle and high schools.
“Due to a handful of positive cases, staff and students at the middle school and high school levels have been quarantined because they were close contacts,” Thornsberry said, adding the switch will allow the district to do a deep cleaning of those buildings.
Thornsberry said between the high school and middle school, which together hold 1,120 students, 200 of those students are currently out and are in quarantine.
The district will be closed Friday, Oct. 23, through Monday, Oct. 26, for a previously scheduled extended weekend.
Thornsberry said the switch to distance learning will not affect those in primary school or students attending the Four Rivers Career Center, who will remain in their normal schedules.