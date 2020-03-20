The Washington School District will offer a free grab and go meal service for students ages 18 and under beginning next week during the COVID-19 closures.
The district’s food service department will provide the meals — both breakfast and lunch during the closure.
This would involve a drive-through-style delivery of one breakfast and one lunch per student in your household, per weekday.
The district also is considering offering delivery services for families that do not have transportation to the pickup points on both sides of the river.
Pickups would occur two days a week — on Tuesdays and Fridays.
So a family could pick up three breakfasts and three lunches for each child on Tuesdays, and then two breakfasts and two lunches for each child on Fridays.
School officials said children must be present at the time of curbside pickup, as well as upon delivery.
Pickup points for the meals will be at Washington West Elementary and Marthasville Elementary depending upon the demand for this program.
This service is funded through the USDA’s SSO/SFSP program in response to this pandemic.
In order for the district to properly plan, officials are first assessing the need.
Anyone interested in this service was asked to complete a google form emailed by the district to indicate their preferences. The form also is located on district website.
For families without internet, call 636-262-2926 to participate.