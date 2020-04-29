The Washington School District has hit the pause button on spending as it determines the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer told the school board at its virtual meeting last Wednesday that there are many unknowns of how public school districts will be impacted.
Last week, Gov. Mike Parson said the state’s budget would be restricted by $47 million. That’s in addition to a previous $180 million in cuts announced earlier this month. Specific agencies to see cuts include the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
School districts and the state’s fiscal year ends June 30.
VanLeer said revenue projections will require “significant adjustments” due to state cash flow concerns.
“There are so many unknowns at this time,” she said. Factors at play include tax deadline extensions, unemployment, the future collection rate of taxes and delinquencies, a decline in Prop C and the Classroom Trust and the biggest hit — state aid withholdings.
Not knowing the extent of adjustments, VanLeer said the district immediately put a halt to spending wherever it could.
“The message is don’t buy anything you can do without,” she said, adding all purchase orders are being scrutinized and some are not being approved.
VanLeer said the plan is to delay and defer any project that is not under contract. For purchased services, the district is trying to reduce or eliminate where possible.
“Expense projections will require significant conservatism in light of revenue concerns,” she said, which will continue through possibly fiscal year 2023.
As the district builds its new budget, VanLeer said no new positions will be added unless there is funding for them. She said there could be some cost savings through attrition.
The district’s custodial staff is completing some of its regular summer work now at some buildings so those locations can be closed and HVAC units can be put into set-back mode as much as possible.
The district also is seeking to reduce spending in budgets for professional development, textbooks, capital projects and by department/buildings.
VanLeer said the purchase of equipment will be deferred unless a safety hazard exists or there is a clear rationale for it.
The decisions being made today will serve the district the next one to three years, she said.
CARES Act
The board approved a third revision to its current budget at its meeting, and a special board meeting is being planned for early May to discuss the budget and any guidance that should be forthcoming in the area of finance and the CARES Act from the state.
Missouri is expected to receive $208 million from the CARES Act to help K-12 schools respond to coronavirus-related needs. Funds will be distributed through federal Title I allocations.
These dollars will help Missouri schools address the digital divide and remote teaching and learning challenges presented by COVID-19.
VanLeer said she’s awaiting more detail on what exactly the CARES Act money can be used for.
“We know it will help us with technology, but we also may need to purchase thermometers if students have to be screened to return to school in the fall, as well as gloves and masks,” she said.
VanLeer said it’s still too early to know the full extent of state cuts and how it will impact the district’s budget.
“We are monitoring everything,” she said.