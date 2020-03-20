The Franklin County Commission on Thursday issued an order limiting all public gatherings.
According to the commission order, it is unlawful for any person to organize or attend an intentional gathering of 10 or more people in a single space or room commencing at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19, and ending at 6 p.m. Friday, April 3.
Any person who organizes a gathering of fewer than 10 people shall take appropriate action to minimize risk to the greatest extent possible implementing and enforcing mitigation measures including, but not limited to, social distancing, limiting the time period of gatherings, frequent cleaning of all surfaces and posting of signs.
Examples of large events restricted, but are not limited to mass gatherings including conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings and other types of assemblies.
The order also states, commencing April 3, at 6:01 p.m., it will be unlawful to organize or attend any gatherings of 50 people or more in a space or room.
For those types of gatherings, the county is requiring the same mitigation techniques and actions as the smaller gatherings of 10 people.
These restrictions will not apply to school attendance, places of employment, grocery stores, retail stores, or any activity that a court of competent jurisdiction holds cannot constitutionally be closed in these specific circumstances.
This order will be effective as of March 19, and remain in effect until noon April 17, unless otherwise rescinded or extended.
Offices Closed
Also on Thursday, the commission announced all county buildings would close effective 5 p.m. Friday, March 20, and remain closed until 5 p.m. Friday, April 3.
The commission order states all public offices and employees are hereby directed to exercise the utmost diligence in discharge of required duties required of them to continue to provide services to the public as may be required in such manner as is least disruptive including, but not limited to, providing curbside service, service by email, the telephone and mail.
Restaurants/Bars
Currently there are about 500 establishments in Franklin County with food service licenses, but approximately 150 of those do not have dine-in facilities including gas stations, grocery stores, pharmacies and others.
According to the commission order language, beginning immediately, all places of public accommodation shall institute appropriate health and safety protections including social distancing techniques.
That includes requiring people to be at least six feet apart; reducing the number of employees, customers, or other people present; reducing face-to-face contact; using phone calls, virtual meetings, and drop-offs/curbside pickups rather than in-person contact.
It was further ordered beginning at 12:01 a.m. on March 19, the following places of public accommodation are closed to ingress, egress, use, and occupancy by members of the public:
Restaurants, food establishments, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, and other places of public accommodation offering food or beverage for on-premises consumption.
Also included are bars, taverns, brew pubs, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms, special licensees, clubs, and other places offering alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption.
Allowed
Establishments are now encouraged to offer food and beverage service to the public using delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-through service, or drive-up service, so long as every such person involved implements appropriate precautions to mitigate the potential transmission of COVID-19, including social distancing techniques.
Every place of public accommodation may permit up to 10 members of the public at one time for the purpose of picking up their food or beverage orders, so long as any such member of the public is at least six feet apart from other people while on premises.
Congregation at private clubs, including country clubs, golf clubs, sports clubs, athletic clubs and dining clubs, is also included in the restrictions.
Still Open
Establishments which offer food and beverage service not for on-premises consumption, including grocery stores, markets, convenience stores, pharmacies, drug stores, and food pantries, are not included in the restrictions.
Also exempt are health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, adult detention facilities, juvenile justice facilities and crisis shelters or similar institutions.
Employees
Nothing in the order shall prohibit an employee, contractor, vendor, or supplier of a place of public accommodation from entering, exiting, using, or occupying that place of public accommodation in their professional capacity.