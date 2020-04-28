With the 2020 Franklin County Fair already canceled, the status of several other Union summer events will soon be up for discussion.
The Fair Board announced last week that the event, which had been scheduled for June 11-14, would not take place this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The community has generally been understanding of the decision, Fair Co-Chairman Eric Schmuke told The Missourian Monday.
“It’s been mostly positive,” he said of the response.“People were disappointed, but they were kind of expecting it.”
As far as Schmuke knows, this is the first time the Fair has been canceled since it started in 1954.
The Fair typically draws between 6,000 and 8,000 people during its run, Schmuke said.
The fate of other events and programs is expected to be determined at a special board of aldermen meeting on Monday, May 4. City Administrator Russell Rost said the board will vote via teleconference on whether or not to hold the Saturday, June 6, Founders Day at City Park and a pickleball tournament that same day, as well as on opening the city’s Splash-n-Swimplex, which is now scheduled for Monday, May 25.
“Basically, all pending activities in the parks,” Rost said.
The aldermen also will consider whether to go forward with the opening of pavilion rentals and the Concert in the Park series. The first of the five concerts, featuring Pay Dirt, has already been moved to Friday, May 29, from the originally scheduled May 1.
As for the Fair, organizers were looking forward to introducing new events like axe throwing and additional kids activities, Schmuke said.
Before canceling, they looked at other options like not having rides and adjusting seating at events to comply with social distancing.
The Fair is still interested in having a scaled-down late-summer event, such as a demolition derby. But Schmuke said they are already talking about the 2021 Fair.
“Hopefully, everything clears up,” he said.
The 2020 version of the Fair was set to be the third straight to take place in June. Previously the Fair was held in July.
In 2018, organizers moved the Fair up a month and modified the event. Less focus was placed on live performances and instead on motorsports events like a demolition derby and multiple tractor pulls.
Organizers reported the changes went over well and they were pleased with both the 2018 and 2019 versions of the Fair.
Planning had been underway for the 2020 version. Late last year the city approved two projects for the fairgrounds.
The first project was for the baseball field along Memorial Parkway. The Fair has used the area for tractor pull events in recent years.
The pulls have a forced stopping point because of the dugouts and backstop. The Fair Board requested the dugouts and backstop be removed to allow for a longer pull area.
The city granted the request and made plans to remove the dugout covers and use them at another field. The extra backstop fence could be used for more fencing during the Fair.
The field hasn’t been used for baseball games since Veterans Memorial Park opened in 2017. It has been used for practice as needed.
The second project involves building an announcers’ booth along Memorial Drive. The 20-foot by 10-foot booth would be used during the Fair.
The board posted pictures to its Facebook page (franklincofair) in March showing installation of the booth.