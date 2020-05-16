The Missouri State Fair announced Thursday that a decision involving what the 11-day 2020 Fair will look like will be announced in early to mid-June.
The State Fair said it’s still moving forward with preparations, although timelines have been altered and officials are looking at things from all angles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Fair is scheduled to run Thursday, Aug. 13, through Sunday, Aug. 23, in Sedalia.
Officials said they are communicating with its many partners, including other county and state fairs, local and state elected officials, public health departments and others to monitor and stay up-to-date on the COVID-19 situation.
The safety of staff, fairgoers and other partners is of utmost importance, Missouri State Fair officials said.
Washington Town & Country Fair officials last week said it was too early to make a decision on this year’s Fair scheduled to run Wednesday, Aug. 5, through Sunday, Aug. 9, at the city fairgrounds.
Jennifer Giesike, Washington Fair manager and president/CEO of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, said she’s in weekly contact with the Missouri State Fair director, and other fairs, to discuss the ever-changing situation due to the coronavirus.
The Missouri State Fair, which dates back to 1901, said COVID-19 has certainly brought challenges to planning.
State officials said their thoughts continue to be with those fairs who have already had to make the difficult decision to cancel their events, and also with others in the fair industry whose livelihoods have been put on hold because of COVID-19.