Four people have lost their lives to COVID-19 complications at Grandview Healthcare in Washington this week, bringing the total at the skilled nursing facility to six and seven deaths overall in Franklin County since April 3.
The first death this week, a 79-year-old woman, was reported Tuesday morning and was followed by another single death of a 93-year-old woman at the facility Wednesday.
The deaths of two more female residents, ages 92 and 98, were reported Thursday.
Three of those who died this week were originally diagnosed with the virus April 7 as part of 20 new cases reported that day — 18 of which were at Grandview.
The original positive diagnosis of the fourth person to die this week was April 11.
The first COVID-19-related death and the first confirmed positive case at Grandview Healthcare, an 85-year-old man, came two weeks ago on April 3.
It was followed by the only county COVID-19 death not associated with Grandview, an 86-year-old man from Villa Ridge.
The third reported death on April 6, an 89-year-old woman, also was a Grandview resident.
The Missourian has reached out to Grandview Healthcare twice this week and is still waiting on a statement.
Cases/Testing
In addition to the deaths of those previously diagnosed, there have been nine new COVID-19 cases reported this week bringing the county total to 92 as of press time Friday.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said the four additional cases are controlled as three are residents at Victorian Place of St. Clair and one is a result of exposure to an existing case, and all are quarantined.
He added the county has been informed all residents of Victorian Place are now being tested.
There are seven total cases at that facility as of Friday. (See separate story.)
The new cases Friday include men ages 59 and 56, and an 88-year-old woman in St. Clair, and a 39-year-old woman in Pacific.
On Saturday, April 11, the total case count in Franklin County was 83.
Two new cases were reported Monday, a 60-year-old woman from Pacific and a 38-year-old man in Union.
Two more positive cases came in Tuesday, including a 27-year-old man from Union and a 59-year-old woman in Washington.
No new cases were reported Wednesday and only one Thursday, a 71-year-old man in Lonedell.
There is no new information on the number of county residents tested for the virus since only positive cases must be reported and testing is being done at several different sources.
Testing
Franklin County Health Department Director Angie Hittson addressed the lack of testing information in a Facebook post Thursday evening.
“I receive quite a few questions requesting test results. How many negative, how many positive, how many pending?” Hittson said. “We do not know this information. Providers and labs typically report communicable disease cases directly to us on the local level. On March 21, 2020, a state order was passed bypassing the local health department reporting requirements.”
Hittson added the local health departments have requested that the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) update the total number of negative tests done, the total number of positive tests completed and total number pending on the DHSS website.
“This was asked again on a conference call Thursday,” Hittson said. “It was reported to us that their system does not have the capacity for full reporting at this time, but they are working on it.”
Recoveries
As of Friday, 28 percent of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Franklin County have recovered. The majority of the 26 recoveries were diagnosed early in the outbreak in either late March or early April.
They range in age from 21 to 80 and include 14 women and 12 men.
Six from Union; three each from Villa Ridge, Pacific, St. Clair and Washington; two in Sullivan and Lonedell; and one each in St. Albans, New Haven, Labadie and Leslie.