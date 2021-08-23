The second of five drawings through MO VIP, Missouri's COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, will take place Friday, with the deadline for new entries being 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.
Winners have a shot at $10,000. Those who have already entered should not enter again. Unless randomly selected as a winner in the first drawing, they will remain eligible for all future drawings.
Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the deadline can enter for the drawings at MOStopsCovid.com/win.
Each of the five drawings will generate 180 winners, for a total of 900 winners overall.
A cash prize of $10,000 will be awarded to 800 adults 18 and older, and 100 adolescents, aged 12 to 17, will win an education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program in the amount of $10,000.
Entries are divided into three categories: adults who received their first dose before July 21, adults who received their first dose on or after July 21, and adolescents who have received at least their first dose of vaccine at any time.
Those without the ability to enter the sweepstakes online can get assistance by calling the COVID-19 hotline from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 877-435-8411.