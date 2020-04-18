Possible dates for prom and graduation will be discussed at the Washington School Board meeting Wednesday, April 22, at 7 p.m.
The board will meet virtually on Zoom, as it did last month.
An executive session will be held prior to the public meeting to discuss personnel and legal issues.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said she asked WHS Principal Dr. Kelle McCallum to analyze possible dates for high school prom and graduation now that all school buildings will remain closed through the end of the school year due to the COVID-19.
“Due to the pandemic, many of the activities that would be afforded to our senior class have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled a number of times,” she said. “A plan has been developed by Dr. McCallum, along with help from various staff. The plan provides flexibility in light of many unknowns, but ensures our intent to provide our seniors with these experiences they deserve.”
Also on the agenda is a resolution on suspending policy to align with COVID-19 emergency legislation and waivers.
The resolution was crafted per the guidance of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
Due to extended school closures during the pandemic, DESE requested the waivers of several state statutes.
VanLeer also will report on the many issues that will impact the Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
Another item on the agenda is bank depository proposals. The board’s finance committee, which includes Susan Thatcher, Bob Oreskovic and Jason Oesterly, met via Zoom Thursday to review the proposals. Action is expected Wednesday night.
Information also will be shared with the board on local and regional construction during the pandemic.
Additionally, the board will vote to put $300,000 in escrow to set aside for the district’s portion of Highway 100 signaling or intersection improvements when the project timeline calls for said improvements. The district is building a new elementary school off Highway 100.