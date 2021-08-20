Franklin County’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate was 15.5 percent Friday, a full percent higher than the previous week’s rate and the highest reported in almost eight months.
Several other numbers in Friday’s pandemic report from the Franklin County Health Department were at their highest yet. The county reported two additional deaths due to COVID-19, a 63-year-old Sullivan man and an 84-year-old Gerald woman, bringing the countywide total since the pandemic began to 183 people. An additional 32 deaths are listed as probable. Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that Missouri ranks fourth in deaths per capita over seven days, not including an additional 124 COVID-19 deaths that were reported Tuesday. The number of Missourians who have died after testing positive for COVID-19 stood at 10,168 Friday, about 1,000 fewer than the combined populations of Pacific and St. Clair. The state does not include probable deaths in its count.
The number of COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities was also the highest it’s been since vaccinations became available and double the four active cases reported last week. The report shows eight people, which could include both residents and staff, were infected with COVID-19 as of Friday. The last time a higher number was reported was Feb. 18.
The Franklin County Health Department reported 210 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the countywide total since the pandemic began to 10,722, with 2,640 additional probable cases. It’s the third weekly report in a row that showed the week’s new cases topping 200, part of a spike that first appeared in the data July 29.
The county switched from reporting 10-day rolling totals to seven-day rolling totals at the end of April, so exact comparisons are not possible. The most recent 10-day rolling total to top 200 was recorded Feb. 12. Of the 210 new cases, 183 of them, or 87 percent, are in people younger than 65.
The report also shows 19 county residents currently hospitalized with the virus, a slight decrease from last week’s 25 residents, which was the highest reported since Jan. 13. Mercy Hospital Washington was treating 26 COVID-19 patients Friday. The number of COVID-19 patients being treated in intensive care units statewide Wednesday was 63 people, the highest reported at any point in the pandemic.
Of those hospitalized in the ICU or other units, 90 percent or more are people who have not been vaccinated, according to press reports and state officials, with the numbers varying slightly by location and hospital system.
Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington, said the facility, which is the closest hospital for many in surrounding counties, has been “extremely busy.”
“We are using many other floors and units for our sicker patients now and our transitional care units due to the large number of patients that we’re seeing,” she said. “We’re doing everything we can to navigate through this surge and to also care for our staff and our patients as best we can during this time.”
Mohart said the hospital is making adjustments to the elective care it’s able to provide so that resources can be focused on urgently sick patients.
Ahead of its mandate that all system employees receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination no later than Sept. 30, Mercy Hospital system announced this week that it would increase its minimum wage to $15 an hour starting Sept. 19. The raise will impact about 6,000 employees across several states.