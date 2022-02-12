Data released by the U.S. Center for Medicaid Services shows how nursing homes in Franklin County have fared with the virus, including total number of COVID-19 cases, staff and resident vaccination rates, and the number of nursing home residents who have died from the virus.
The following data is as of Jan. 23, 2022, the most recent data available.
• Cedarcrest Manor in Washington has reported 72 COVID-19 cases and eight COVID-19 deaths.
• Grandview Healthcare Center, also in Washington, has not reported any COVID-19 deaths, but reported 17 COVID-19 cases since March 2020.
• Sunset Health Care Center in Union has reported 107 COVID-19 cases and seven COVID-19 deaths.
• New Haven Care Center, there have been 14 residents who died from COVID-19 and 62 residents who have tested positive since March 2020.
• St. Clair Nursing Center has seen 10 deaths and 35 cases.
• Pacific Care Center has had six residents die of COVID-19 and 72 residents test positive.
• Life Care Center in Sullivan has had nine COVID-19 deaths and 73 COVID-19 cases among residents.
• Meramec Nursing Center, also in Sullivan, has had 45 cases and four deaths.