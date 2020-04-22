For seniors, this time of year brings many milestones and preparations as they take a step further toward their collegiate career.
As a result of the pandemic, a St. Francis Borgia Regional High School senior and Washington native, Lydia Zeltmann, 18, had to rethink her approach in how to tryout for the Cougarettes, the College of Charleston’s dance team.
Due to social distancing and stay-at-home orders, the college decided to host a virtual tryout for its 2020-21 dance squad.
Virtual Audition
Zeltmann said she received an email from the school March 31, explaining how the virtual tryout would be laid out. With a week to prepare, she planned out how she would make her dream a reality.
Zeltmann contacted Father Mike Boehm, Borgia High president, to ask to use the school’s gym to practice and record her pieces. Father Mike allowed her to use the Wingbermuehle Activity Center (WAC) for three days.
Zeltmann then recorded a series of videos over the three-day span, demonstrating her techniques with floor skills, tricks and turns. She also had to learn new dance pieces for improv, game day and jazz routines provided by the college.
In addition, she also had to include an original solo piece. All of which consisted of the first round of the tryout.
Her videos were submitted to the school Friday, April 3. Zeltmann explained that traditionally for tryouts, the pieces are performed and then individuals are informed if they made it to the next round.
According to Zeltmann, even though the try outs were virtual the same process was applied. She was updated throughout the process and notified that she had made it to the next round. On Saturday, April 4, Zeltmann participated in a panel interview with other individuals trying out for the team via Facetime.
“We were told that the College of Charleston dance team would tell us through Instagram if we made the team,” she said.
On that Saturday evening, the school announced this year’s Cougarettes dance team members, which included Zeltmann.
“I was and still am so excited,” Zeltmann said. “I am so trilled to be on a team where everyone is so hardworking.”
The College of Charleston’s Cougarettes said this year’s tryout was the largest ever held. Zeltmann said thinks about 43 girls auditioned for the team.
The Right Fit
Zeltmann explained that her passion for dance came at a very young age.
“I started dancing at Dance Craze when I was in the fifth grade,” she said. “I currently dance for Borgia’s dance team and up until this year was still dancing for Dance Craze.”
Zeltmann added that as she approached her senior year, she knew she wanted to continue dancing in college. She began researching colleges and their dance teams and eventually found one that she thought would be a great fit for her.
“College of Charleston felt like home in general and the dance team competes in Division 1 and the girls are really hardworking,” she said. “After attending a practice and doing a dance clinic with them I felt it would be a good fit for me.”
The College of Charleston’s Cougarettes are well known nationwide.
According to the college’s website, the Cougarettes received fourth place at the 2020 UCA and UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, earlier this year.
Its competitiveness and dedication is what drew Zeltmann to the team.
Now a member of the Cougarettes, Zeltmann is already taking part in virtual practices.
“We started practice shortly after we learned we made the team,” she said. “We submit videos every two weeks of the techniques they teach us to do.”
Zeltmann plans on majoring in biology with a minor in environmental/stability studies.