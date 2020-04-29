Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said the number of reports in recent weeks proves law enforcement officers are essential workers.
“Crime does keep going on,” he said.
Pelton said he recently ran the numbers of reports between March 1 and April 15 and compared them with the same time frame in 2019. The result, he said, is the call load is about the same.
“Our guys are still out there making cases,” he said.
Pelton said with the coronavirus-related shutdown he expected some crimes to decrease — burglary was one he was curious about. With the number of people home more often, he said his guess was the burglary cases would dip.
“I thought they’d be down more, but when I look at the burglary, we had 22 during the time period compared in 2019 and 26 in 2020,” Pelton said. “So we had four more.”
Stealing cases are down just a bit, Pelton said, with four fewer cases reported than in 2019 time frame.
Domestic assaults are about even. Between March 1 and April 15, Pelton said the county had responded to 39 domestic assault calls in 2019 and 39 in 2020.
Pelton said deputies are still monitoring for symptoms and taking part in twice-daily temperature checks. So far, no illnesses have been reported.
The sheriff’s office and jail have not been closed during the pandemic because it’s not allowed. Pelton said people need to have access to inmates in order to do things like post bond.
Still the office has suspended personal visits at the adult detention center. To help inmates and family/friends remain in contact with each other, the Homewav kiosks in the Sheriff’s Office lobby are available at no cost.
Family and friends can always use Homewav from their own electronic device for a fee and then there is no need to travel, Pelton said.
The video visitation is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Each inmate can have two video visits per week. To establish a video visit session, an account must be created at Homewav.com.
Cases Down
Washington Police Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said calls are picking up in the city, but are still below normal.
At the close of February, police were well ahead of the previous year’s pace. Sitzes said the department was already at about 50 more reports compared to the same point the year prior.
During the opening weeks of the pandemic response, calls plummeted as people began sheltering in place.
Sitzes said in recent weeks, calls have ticked back up a bit, but it’s still below the early-year pace.
Unlike with the sheriff’s office, Sitzes said Washington police have seen a slight increase in domestic assault calls. In some cases, he said the calls can be tied to the current pandemic.
Sitzes said a few of reports have involved couples, both out of work, arguing about money.
Washington police implemented new procedures last month to combat the spread of COVID-19. Police officers are handling some calls for service by phone, if possible.
Dispatchers and officers also have been instructed to ask callers questions about their current health prior to arriving on the scene.
Police also are practicing social distancing procedures and maintaining a safe distance from others. This is not intended to be disrespectful, but the goal is to protect officers, their families and citizens from coming into contact with the virus.
Officers have been instructed to request to speak outside instead of going into a home or business. The goal is to be in an open-air environment instead of inside.
Police are still responding as normal to all emergency calls.