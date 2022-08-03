Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, Mercy Hospital Washington’s chief medical officer, said COVID-19 “is picking up” again.
“Most of this is being driven by the newer variants of BA.4 and BA.5,” she said, “But we know quite a bit about them now.”
BA.4 and BA.5 are new subvariants of the omicron variant of COVID-19.
Mohart said they are accounting for a large percentage of current cases, but are not driving a “surge” at this point.
Mohart said there were three COVID-19 patients at Mercy Hospital Washington Sunday, and the caseload has been low for the past couple of months.
“So those numbers have remained fairly, fairly low,” she said. “And that is exactly what we hoped for, that we get to a point with newer mutations, that despite large case numbers and transmissions, people are not in the hospital. That’s what we want.”
BA.5 is the most easily transmissible variant to date, according to Mohart. It is able to evade previous immunity and is four times more resistant to mRNA vaccines than earlier strains of omicron. Reported symptoms, however, are similar to those of the original omicron variant, she said.
BA.4 is very similar to BA.5 and has no major differences, Mohart said.
While this sounds scary, Mohart said she remains hopeful given the low hospitalizations.
Mohart also said vaccine makers are working on updated shots that would elicit a stronger immune response against the variants. She anticipates the COVID-19 vaccine becoming similar to the influenza vaccine in that there will be a new one each year to protect against the newest variants.
Washington’s COVID-19 wastewater monitoring program, which searches for viral particles in sewage, is showing the uptick. Medical professionals use this data to spot trends early.
On July 18, the most recent data available, there were 920,800 viral marker copies — a unit of measurement for viral material — found in Washington’s wastewater. That’s a jump from 810,200 viral marker copies on July 11 and 602,200 on July 4.
For reference, during the height of the omicron-driven COVID-19 surge in January, there were 4.8 million viral marker copies, according to data collected on Jan. 17. And during a relative low point in April, there were 41,300 viral marker copies, according to data collected April 11.
Additionally, there were 186 reported COVID-19 cases from July 21-27, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. However, public health experts have said that this data point has become less relevant due to the increased availability of at-home tests, which often go unreported.
Meanwhile, 54.9 percent of Franklin County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.