Saturday, Oct. 10, marked the highest number of new COVID-19 cases recorded by the Franklin County Health Department since the pandemic began, with 53 cases reported.
Previously, the highest single-day total was 51, recorded on Sept. 26.
The county’s total case count for COVID-19 is 2,147, with 40 new cases reported by the Franklin County Health Department Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Presiding Franklin County Commissioner Tim Brinker said the spike in COVID-19 cases is due to a testing event held last week in the county.
“The testing event and community spread has resulted in this surge we are seeing,” Brinker said. “As this week progresses, I think we will see those numbers (for new daily cases) go down.”
Hospitalizations also have been increasing, with 20 people hospitalized with COVID-19-related illnesses between Mercy Hospital Washington and Missouri Baptist in Sullivan. This is the highest number of hospitalizations reported by the county to date.
Active long-term care cases also have been on the rise, with a total of 26 cases reported, according to the Franklin County Health Department.
The testing positivity rate over the last 14 days stands at 7.15 percent, with the 14-day new case average at 25.79 and the 10-day rolling total of COVID-19 cases at 270.
The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 31.
State Reporting
There have been a total of 144,230 cases of COVID-19 across the state, with 2,422 reported deaths due to the virus.
The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) reported a record high day with over 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, but later said it was a system error.
“A database extract error on Oct. 10 resulted in an incorrect inflation of the number of reported cases going back over several days, suggesting that 5,020 cases had been added in 24 hours,” the department said in a press release.
According to the department, the DHSS team members have examined the system issue and are working to resolve it.
The error only impacted The Show Me Strong COVID-19 Public Health Dashboard, DHSS said.
“When this issue was initially raised Saturday morning, the dashboard team began working through the data to identify the problem and are working through the weekend to correct the underlying issue,” said Dr. Randall Williams, DHSS director. “Missourians should feel confident that we appreciate their feedback and continue to adapt our processes to ensure effective and accountable reporting to our citizens.”
Brinker said the error did not affect the numbers for Franklin County.
The Show Me Strong COVID-19 Public Health Dashboard will be updated once the issue is resolved.