As communities across the country see the downslope of the most recent Omicron-driven surge of COVID-19, cases are falling quickly in Franklin County. There were 271 confirmed cases of COVID-19 from Feb. 5-11, according to a weekly update from the Franklin County Health Department.
That’s a 57.39 percent decrease from last week, Jan. 29 to Feb. 5, when there were 636 cases. After this week’s update, there have been 19,669 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Franklin County total and another 5,263 cases that the health department has categorized as probable.
There were no new deaths reported by health department this week. COVID-19 is the cause of 257 deaths in Franklin County with an additional 45 deaths listed as probable.
Additionally, the positivity rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that came back positive — in the county was 22.3 percent from Feb. 5-11, according to the health department update. That’s also down from last week when it was 29.1 percent.
As of Friday, there were seven people from the county hospitalized for COVID-19, according to the health department.
Meanwhile, 51.5 percent of Franklin County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. As are 55.6 percent of Missourians statewide, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “Fully vaccinated” is defined in this data by receiving two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
‘It’s sort of like watching a sporting event’
Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer for Mercy Hospital Washington, said she’s optimistic about what she’s seeing in the broader trends.
“It’s sort of like watching a sporting event,” Mohart said. “What’s more important than any one moment in the game is just the overall trend of the game. And so this is just one snapshot one week in time, but when we look at several weeks, we are definitely now, I think, several weeks trending in the right direction.”
She said this is very reassuring that “we are now indeed leaving this omicron surge.”
However, this is a moment of deja vu for many health care workers. Over the summer, they saw cases fall after a delta-driven surge of the virus, only to see a new surge months later with omicron. But Mohart said it’s always important to be both realistic, but hopeful.
“This is just another round,” she said. “And I think every time we experience another episode of this, each time, you learn something from it, and so where we are today is very different than we were in the beginning of 2020.
Everyone is much more familiar with what we need to do.”
She anticipates that this most recent surge won’t be the last. “There absolutely will be other variants in the future,” she said. “But every time we go through that, I think we’re going to be better prepared.”
She said that hospital staff will know what to expect, the public will better understand what health measures they ought to take and that immunity throughout the community will be stronger.