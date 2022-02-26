Weeks after the omicron-driven COVID-19 surge ravaged local hospitals, cases are falling in Franklin County.
There were 106 new confirmed cases in the county from Feb. 19-25, according to a weekly update from the Franklin County Health Department.
That’s down 31.6 percent since last week, Feb. 12-18, when the health department reported 155 confirmed cases and it’s down 89.3 percent from the county’s peak in mid-January when the health department reported 988 confirmed cases in one week.
To date, there have now been 19,930 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Franklin County with an additional 5,323 cases categorized as probable, according to the health department.
The positivity rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive — in the county also has decreased. It was 8.3 percent from Feb. 19-25, according to the health department update. That’s down from last week when it was 13.4 percent.
The health department also reported that seven people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Franklin County.
As of Friday, 51.8 percent of Franklin County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 56 percent of Missourians statewide have been, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Fully vaccinated, in this data, is defined as having received two doses of a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine or one dose of a Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
“Warmer and brighter times”
“At this point, I think everyone is happy that omicron is diminishing in its influence,” said Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington. “We are at the point now, two years in, where global immunity is becoming robust.”
Mohart said she doesn’t think it’s likely that COVID-19 disappears altogether, but she’s hopeful that this increasing global immunity allows the world to move into a place where COVID-19 becomes endemic like influenza rather than a pandemic.
“I think most doctors agree,” she said. “This is here to stay, but I am hopeful that as we are heading out of winter, we are heading into metaphorically warmer and brighter times in the spring and summer.”
She said members of the medical community anticipate updated versions of the COVID-19 vaccine to be released in a similar fashion as the influenza vaccine and updated yearly.
“We will most likely see that, but at this point, it is still to be determined,” Mohart said.