McDonald’s franchise owners/operators Mike and Deb Klak closed their Washington and St. Clair restaurants Tuesday, July 21, after one employee at the Washington restaurant and two employees at the St. Clair restaurant tested positive for the coronavirus.
“As soon as we were notified of the confirmed cases, we immediately closed the restaurants and had a professional cleaning service conduct a thorough sanitization procedure in accordance with the CDC guidelines,” the Klaks said in a statement. “We also notified the Franklin County Health Department. Additionally, we identified and reached out to any restaurant staff who had been in contact with the employees who contracted the virus. These employees have been asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days to ensure they remain healthy before returning to work.”
The Klaks said in the statement that they are providing support to the employees who have tested positive. “Our people are the heart and soul of the McDonald’s family, and we are keeping them in our thoughts for a fast and full recovery,” they said in the statement.
The Klaks said through a spokeswoman that they are not sure when they will reopen their stores. “We look forward to reopening soon when we can safely staff the restaurants to serve our loyal customers,” according to their statement.
The Washington and St. Clair restaurants’ drive thru, takeout and delivery were only available prior to the closings. Plans for re-opening dine-in were paused due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the statement said.
The Klaks said in the statement that they have been and will continue to conduct temperature and wellness checks for employees before each shift, and are requiring all crew to wear gloves and masks, and reinforcing rigorous hand washing procedures. They also have installed protective panels at the restaurants’ front-counters and in the drive thrus in addition to adhering to social distancing guidelines.