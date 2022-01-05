With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Mercy has changed its visitor policy to allow only one guest per patient in all its hospitals and clinics, including Mercy Hospital Washington and Mercy clinics in Franklin County.
“We thank our communities for supporting this decision that helps us protect patients and co-workers, and better serve all that seek care at Mercy,” Joe Poelker, Mercy’s senior media relations specialist, said in an email explaining the decision.
There are exceptions to this rule for pediatric, obstetric or end-of-life patients, who will be allowed two guests. Additionally, patients for whom the potential of COVID-19-related complications is especially severe, no patients will be allowed.
Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington, said this was “certainly not a decision we’d ever take lightly.”
“One of the most difficult things I think for us all during these last two years has been trying to balance protecting the community, protecting all the other people out there, but also honoring the fact that when someone is very ill, one of the most important sources of healing and support for them are their loved ones and their closest friends and family,” she said.
Mohart said Mercy does whatever it can to allow patients to see their loved ones within the limitations that a highly contagious viral pandemic presents.
“We don’t want to delay a family member’s ability to be there anymore than they absolutely have to,” she said. “We’re big believers that that’s a big part of their healing process. Now that said, when we have this tremendous exposure and transmission in the community, the more people that we have walking through our doors, through our halls, coming in and out, the more likely it is that they are going to be exposed to this virus and then transmit it, so it’s a big safety mechanism.
“When we start to see extremely high transmission rates, we feel that the better part of caution is to really limit people coming in and out of our patient care areas,” Mohart said. “And that’s just to protect them, to protect everyone else in the community.”