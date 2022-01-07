This week marked the most COVID-19 cases ever reported in a seven-day period in Franklin County, with 690 confirmed cases in the county from Jan. 1-7, according to a weekly update from the Franklin County Health Department.
This week’s caseload is the highest the county has reported in one 7-day period. In January 2021, the county reported 697 cases, but over a 10-day period. The health department switched from reporting a 10-day rolling average to reporting seven days in last spring.
Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington, said that right now the pandemic is the worst it’s ever been.
“And I think that is true, throughout really the whole country, but definitely the St. Louis metropolitan area,” she said.
This week’s cases represent a 52.65 percent increase from last week when there were 452 cases reported. To date, there have been 16,020 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county and an additional 4,113 cases listed as probable.
Additionally, the state penitentiary in Pacific is reporting 7 active COVID-19 cases — four among staff and three among inmates.
The jump in cases, Mohart and other experts said, is being driven by the new omicron variant, which was discovered in Franklin County in late December. But she believes the delta variant is still driving cases as well.
“I think that we have a double effect here where we still are dealing with some delta, so that is not completely gone,” she said, “but at this point, now superimposed upon that is a significant component of omicron.”
Omicron has been shown to be more contagious than previous iterations of the virus, Mohart and other experts have said. However, national reports say it could cause less severe symptoms.
Mohart cautioned against relaxing COVID-19 precautions based on this information.
“If it’s a little less virulent and fatal, but you have 10 times the cases we did before, the math is still that we are going to have an overwhelming amount of hospitalizations,” she said.
Mohart said epidemiologists keep track of what is called the effective reproductive number that tells them whether the virus is growing or contracting. That number is 1.64 as of Friday morning, she said. Any number higher than 1 means the virus is growing.
The health department also reported the death of six Franklin County residents from COVID-19 Friday.
Those who died included a 43-year-old woman from Beaufort; a 48-year-old man from New Haven; a 64-year-old woman from Villa Ridge; a 73-year-old woman from Union; a 66-year-old woman from Labadie; and an 84-year-old man from Sullivan. Those deaths occurred in November and December of 2021.
Franklin County’s confirmed death toll from COVID-19 is now 238 with an additional 39 deaths the health department has described as probable.
The positivity rate also jumped up this week. From Jan. 1-7, the rate was 24.6 percent, meaning approximately one out of every four COVID-19 tests taken in the county came back positive. Last week, Dec. 25-31, that number was 16.2 percent.
“What that tells you is that those positive tests we have are only the tip of the iceberg,” Mohart said. “So for every person that went and got tested, there are a whole bunch who are positive and spreading virus that didn’t come to a facility to get tested. They may have had a home test, or they may just have never been tested. So that tells us that we are not capturing the majority of positive cases in our region.”
The health department also reported nine hospitalizations in the county and two active long-term care cases. However, Mohart said that at Mercy Hospital Washington, the county’s largest hospital, they have 26 COVID-19 patients. She said Mercy’s number is different because it tracks not only patients who are in isolation and still contagious, but also those who are no longer contagious but still suffering from COVID-19 symptoms, such as COVID-19-caused pnemonia. It also tracks patients from outside the county.
Meanwhile, 50.3 percent of Franklin County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 54.1 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).
Statewide, 54.1 percent of Missourians are fully vaccinated and 61.2 percent have received at least one dose.
Mohart said the pandemic is becoming increasingly difficult on the hospital staff. In the month of December, 13 patients died of COVID-19, which means someone passed from the virus almost every other day.
“I still get people in the community who, understandably, have never witnessed this part of what this virus can do and will say to me that everyone they know who had the virus really wasn’t that sick,” Mohart said.
“I understand that because they haven’t stood at the bedside of these sickest patients, so there’s really no way for them to know what that feels like, what that looks like,” she said. “They still have doubts that it can be very serious. But I think that number does speak for itself.
“I can’t think of another cause of death that has taken the life of one of our patients in our hospital every other day for a month despite us doing everything we can to prevent that,” Mohart said.