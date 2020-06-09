Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker has reported the death of a 71-year-old man in Luebbering as the 18th COVID-19-related fatality in the county.
Of the 18 deaths, 13 have been in Washington, two in Villa Ridge, and one each in Union, St. Clair and now Luebbering. Most, but not all, have been residents of skilled care facilities.
Brinker added 100 percent of the COVID-19 deaths have been county residents with extreme underlying conditions.
It had been more than a week since the last COVID-19-related death in Franklin County and the total is now 18.
New Cases
Two new cases were reported Tuesday, including a 39-year-old woman in Union and a 24-year-old man in Lonedell, the fifth in that community.
Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Franklin County on Monday.
Two of the cases, a 30-year-old male and 62-year-old female, are in Catawissa, the first two for that community
The other new cases were an 83-year-old woman in Union and the first case in Luebbering, a 71-year-old man.
To date, there have been 154 cases reported in Franklin County, and 18 are currently active.
Testing
The Washington Fairgrounds will again host a COVID-19 testing site beginning Saturday.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the drive-thru testing will be held in Franklin County Saturday through Monday, June 13, 14 and 15. Any Missouri residents who wish to be tested with a nasal swab to see if they have active COVID-19 infection can do so free of charge.
Missouri residency is the only requirement; individuals do not have to live in the county in which they are tested, and they do not have to be experiencing symptoms.
Residents can register online at health.mo/communitytest.
The test is a PCR test done by a nasopharyngeal swab to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Recoveries
Four new recoveries were reported Tuesday, including two men in Washington, ages 89 and 84, and an 80-year-old woman, also in that city.
The other Tuesday recovery was a 72-year-old man in Union.
The recovery of an 84-year-old woman in Washington was reported Monday.
Overall, 118 county residents have recovered from the virus, ranging in age from 19 to 98. The recovery rate is 76 percent.
Case Count
The first COVID-19 case related to Franklin County, a Mercy Hospital employee and St. Louis County resident, was reported March 20.
The first Franklin County resident, a 51-year-old woman in Lonedell, was diagnosed March 23 and was classified as recovered April 6.
As of Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) shows Franklin County as 12th in the state for COVID-19 cases.
As of press time, these were the latest numbers of cases geographically in Franklin County:
Washington — 64 cases, 13 deaths, three active, 48 recovered;
St. Clair — 21 cases, one death, two active, 18 recovered;
Union — 25 cases, one death, six active, 18 recovered;
Pacific/Gray Summit — 15 cases, two active, 13 recovered;
Villa Ridge — six cases, two deaths, four recovered;
Sullivan — seven cases, one active, six recovered;
Lonedell — five cases, two active, three recovered;
New Haven — four cases, all recovered;
Leubbering — one death.
Catabwissa — one active case;
Stanton — one case, recovered;
St. Albans — one case, recovered;
Labadie — one case, recovered; and
Leslie — one case, recovered.