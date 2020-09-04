The Franklin County Commission on Tuesday approved spending $5,265 in CARES Act funds with radio station KLPW as part of the Franklin County COVID-19 Awareness Media Campaign.
The campaign promotes wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The campaign will run on KLPW from Sept. 1 through Nov. 30, and Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said similar commission orders are forthcoming for agreements with KTUI radio station in Sullivan and The Missourian.
Last month, the county began the campaign by sending informational signs to chambers of commerce and businesses throughout the county.
Cases
On Friday, Franklin County reported 38 new cases, marking the highest single day total since the outbreak began. The overall county case count is 1,107.
The Franklin County Health Department reported a 10-day rolling total of 233 new cases and the five-day average of new cases is 18.
The positivity rate for COVID-19 testing among Franklin County residents is 4.73 percent out of 22,634 completed tests.
The virus-related death total Thursday remained at 23.
Hospitalizations
There are 12 county residents hospitalized due to virus-related issues.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) reported 934 hospitalizations with 87,213 total cases and 1,542 deaths to date.
Information from the Missouri Hospital Association shows 7,395 of the 18,782 total hospital beds in the St. Louis region are available.
Of the 2,775 ICU beds in the state, 1,023 are open, and 1,608 of the total 2,175 ventilators are available.
The St. Louis region includes Franklin, Pike, Lincoln, Warren, St. Charles, St. Louis City/County, Jefferson, Washington and St. Francois counties.
Statewide
Neighboring Gasconade County tops all Missouri counties with a 56 percent increase in cases over the past seven days, including two students in Hermann schools.
Wednesday morning, Gasconade County R-1 Superintendent Dr. Scott Smith quieted speculation of a COVID-19 outbreak. “No, no, no. That is incorrect,” Smith said. “We’ve had one student at the high school, and one student at the middle school test positive.”
Smith said the positive tests have resulted in a total of 55 students, about 30 at the high school and 25 at the middle school being sent home to quarantine.
“At this time, no staff have been quarantined due to these particular positive cases,” Smith said.
Despite the jump of 35 cases in the past week, total COVID-19 cases in Gasconade County are still in double digits at 99.
St. Louis County leads the state with 20,039 total cases and 755 deaths.
Kansas City is second with 9,424 total cases and 72 deaths, and the city of St. Louis remains third on the DHSS list with 6,134 total cases and 737 deaths.
St. Charles County reported four new COVID-19-related deaths this week, bringing the total in that county to 105.
With its 5,861 total cases, St. Charles County ranks fourth in the state.
Jefferson County is seventh in the state behind Jackson and Greene counties.