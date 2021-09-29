Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations, Missourians are already getting them.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has amended the state’s standing order to be in line with the FDA approval, clearing the last bureaucratic hurdle to begin administering boosters.
According to the newly revised standing order, the following people can receive a Pfizer booster shot:
• eople 65 years and older and residents in long-term care facilities.
• eople 50 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions.
• eople 18 to 49 years old with underlying medical conditions.
• eople 18 to 64 years old who work in settings with a high risk of transmission, such as front line medical workers, teachers or first responders.
Underlying conditions that qualify as high risk include cancer; kidney disease; lung conditions, such as asthma, COPD and pulmonary hypertension; Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes; Down syndrome; heart conditions, such as hypertension, heart failure, coronary artery disease and cardiomyopathies; HIV; and others, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, which DHSS cites in its press release. DHSS encourages those with underlying conditions to consult with their doctor about the booster.
Schroeder Drugs in Washington is administering the booster shot, but staff was unavailable to speak before press time Tuesday. The shot is also available through Mercy.
Marty Hinterlong, pharmacist and owner of the Medicine Shoppe in St. Clair, currently is only giving out the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which has not yet had a booster shot approved.
“If there’s a need in the St. Clair community, I will get the Pfizer vaccine,” he said.