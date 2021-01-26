'We Are Fast Running Out Of Vaccine' Says Mercy Hospital President Eric Eoloff
Missouri has the worst vaccination rate in the country for the first coronavirus shot, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In an analysis of CDC data, Missouri ranks last in the percentage of residents who have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with less than 4 percent of Missourians receiving the initial shot as of Sunday.
Illinois ranked 45th, with 4.4 percent of the state population receiving the first dose. Alaska sits at the top of the list, administering the initial shot to 10.7 percent of its residents. Nationally, 5.6 percent of U.S. residents had completed the first vaccination round as of Sunday.
In Franklin County, Mercy Hospital Washington is continuing its efforts to vaccinate area residents, with more than 1,000 doses being administered over the weekend. To date, the hospital has administered more than 5,000 doses.
“We are fast running out of vaccine,” said Eric Eoloff, Mercy Hospital Washington president. “Across Mercy there are more than 200,000 residents who have registered with us but are now on a waiting list for an appointment. Unfortunately, we cannot schedule more residents for the vaccine until we have the assurance from the state of Missouri and the vaccine makers that more vaccine is on its way.”
He said it is unknown when the next shipment will arrive, but the hospital will continue to keep the public informed of its status on getting more vaccines.
Each shipment received by the hospital to date has included nearly 11,000 doses of the vaccine from roughly 1,800 vials.
“The Missouri Hospital Association and Missouri hospitals and health care systems are letting the governor know that we need more supply of the vaccine,” Eoloff said.
Vaccine distribution efforts are continuing elsewhere in Franklin County, according to nursing home administrators and county officials.
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker — who serves as the public information officer for the county regarding the pandemic — said in the next 48 hours all long-term care facilities will have received and administered the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
“All of our skilled nursing facilities will (soon) be vaccinated entirely and that is a huge relief for everyone in Franklin County,” Brinker said, adding that second doses of the vaccine will be administered next month.
The vaccination of residents at Americare Senior Living, Assisted Living, Skilled Nursing and Memory Care communities began this month.
Americare spokesman Ralph Berry said each of the facilities has a different vaccination schedule. Some facilities have already administered both doses, while others have completed the first dose and are preparing for the distribution of the second dose.
Victorian Place of Washington and Arbors Campus, South Pointe and Arbors Campus, Victorian Place of Union, Willow Brooke, Victorian Place of St. Clair and Victorian Place of Sullivan, have scheduled three vaccination dates with the third date serving as a makeup date for those who did not receive the vaccine during the first round or second round.
St. Clair Nursing Center had its first round of vaccinations Friday, Jan. 15, and future dates for vaccine clinics had not been determined as of press time.
Berry said Americare has a partnership with both CVS and Walgreens pharmacies.
Dana Bailey, administrator at Grandview Healthcare Center, said the first round of vaccinations took place earlier this month and the second round will be in February. The facility is partnering with CVS.
Brinker said the county is preparing for its vaccination clinic scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The county is partnering with Missouri Baptist in Sullivan, SSM Health and Mercy Washington to host the clinic. School nurses from Washington school district and East Central College student nurses, the Union ambulance, the Union Police Department, Compass Health, and many community volunteers also will assist at the clinic.
Brinker said in his email that as of Monday, 1,612 residents had registered to receive the vaccine through the county.
There are plans in the works for the county to host more clinics in the future, according to Brinker, who said details of those will be released once they are finalized.
The Franklin County Health Department reported 34 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of reported COVID-19 cases to 8,354.
Among those reported positive Tuesday were a 5-year-old boy from Labadie; and a 6-year-old boy, 8-year-old boy and two 13-year-old girls, all from Washington.
To date, the probable case count stands at 1,573 and the probable deaths remain at 12. The testing positivity rate over the last seven days stood at 16.1 percent with the 14-day new case average at 42.14.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths now stands at 120, after the health department reported the death of a 65-year-old man from Union, Saturday, Jan. 23.
Long-term care facilities have seen a decrease in active virus cases with a total of 11 cases, which accounts for both residents and staff, reported across the county.
The health department reported 12 Franklin County residents hospitalized between Mercy Hospital Washington and Missouri Baptist in Sullivan.
Eoloff said, as of Tuesday morning, 12 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 at the facility, with 11 being Franklin County residents.
“Two of these patients are ventilated and receiving intensive care,” Eoloff said, adding the hospital had seen no additional COVID-19 deaths since Tuesday, Jan. 19.