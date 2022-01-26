89% of county’s seniors have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccines according to federal health officials
While COVID-19 vaccination rates have slowed in Franklin County in recent weeks, the county reached an important milestone with 89.1 percent of county residents over the age of 65 fully vaccinated.
So far in January, nearly 1,800 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. That’s roughly half of the 3,569 doses administered in December.
November saw 3,339 doses administered in the county.
As of Tuesday, 50.9 percent of county residents are fully vaccinated against the virus and 54.9 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to DHSS. That’s lower than the statewide rate of 55 percent fully vaccinated and 62.3 percent having at least one dose.
Meanwhile, 91.3 percent of Franklin County residents 65 and older have received at least one dose.
Dr. David Chalk is president of Mercy Clinic Four Rivers, one of the county’s largest vaccination providers.
He said the clinic has the capacity to administer about 250 vaccines a day through its twice-weekly vaccination clinics. Up until last week, he said they’ve administered all or nearly all 250 of those vaccines every day they’ve had clinics.
Last week, though, those numbers began slipping.
The majority of the vaccines given are booster shots, according to Chalk, who estimated that only 10 to 20 percent of the vaccine doses administered are first and second doses.
He said for those who have waited over a year to get the vaccines, their reasons for waiting are varied and “individualized.” Some, he said, wanted the vaccine to be around for a year to know that it’s safe. Others watched a family member or friend get severely ill or die with COVID-19 and decided they needed to be protected.
“We just don’t want people to forget about us,” Chalk said. “We want to remind the community that we’re here, we’re open, we have capacity and this vaccine could be life-saving for themselves and the people that they’re around.”
Mercy holds vaccination clinics on Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its clinic at 901 Patients First Drive. Anyone ages 12 and older can sign up at Mercy.net/movaccine to receive the vaccine. Mercy hosts vaccination clinics for kids ages 6-12 intermittently, he said.
Mark Weidle, a pharmacist with Schroeder Drugs in Washington, also said vaccinations there are slowing.
Weidle said a couple weeks ago the wait to get a vaccine was seven to 10 days, but now people can schedule a shot for the next day.
Last week, he administered about 150 doses and he said “maybe three or four” were first or second doses — the rest were boosters. Those who come in for their first or second dose, Weidle said, are typically coming because they want to attend an event that requires vaccination or because they’ve realized that if millions of people have gotten the vaccine and been fine, then it must be safe.
And, he thinks, the most recent omicron wave of COVID-19 is spurring people to get a booster shot.
To get a vaccine at Schroeder Drugs, go to www.schroederdrugs.com/schedule-a-vaccine.
Vaccines are also available at Walgreens, Walmart and other pharmacies across the county. Vaccines.gov has an online tool to find the closest vaccinator to you.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced research that shows vaccine boosters prevent up to 90 percent of hospitalizations from omicron.
“(Vaccination) has been the biggest, biggest factor in keeping people out of the hospital, both the individual themselves and also anyone else that they may encounter in their day,” said Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington.
“We can move back into brighter times that more resemble what we would consider our normal life, and that immunity is just the biggest factor in getting us there,” she said.
Mohart said the majority of those in the hospital for COVID-19 are unvaccinated, and those in the hospital who are vaccinated are the elderly or immunocompromised.
“So the vaccine is not only to protect yourself, it will stop the spread of the virus in transmission,” she said. “It does a lot to protect those vulnerable people in our population who won’t be able to mount a strong immune response.”