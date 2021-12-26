As many Americans are rushing to make sure they don’t have COVID-19 before visiting friends and family for the holidays, the country is experiencing a nationwide COVID-19 testing shortage.
Dr. David Chalk, president of Mercy Clinic Four Rivers, said Mercy’s clinics in the county aren’t seeing a shortage but are “increasingly busy.” He estimates that the clinics are conducting 200 to 300 tests a day through their drive-through and in-office testing centers.
“Currently, Mercy Washington is not experiencing any shortages with our COVID-19 testing capacity, but we know this can change as the need for testing increases and health care providers across the country require more tests,” he wrote in an email to The Missourian on Wednesday.
“Mercy Washington is poised to make any necessary adjustments to ensure we meet the needs of our community,” Chalk wrote. “As we have done throughout the pandemic, we coordinate with other Mercy communities across our health system to address COVID testing and other supply chain needs, and we can access multiple supply chain avenues as needed.”
To get a test at Mercy Clinic Four Rivers, you need a referral from a physician, said Joe Poelker, Mercy senior media relations specialist. The drive-thru tests are conducted Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the in-office testing hours vary by office. Drive-thru testing will be closed on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. It is usually covered by insurance, but it can vary based on your health care plan.
People also can get tested at Mercy Go Health, which is a separate clinic under the Mercy umbrella. To schedule an in-office test at the clinic’s Washington location, go to www.gohealthuc.com/mercy-st-louis/locations/washington. Mercy Go Health in Washington is open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Schroeder Drugs, a Washington pharmacy, reported that they are not having trouble keeping enough of the doctor-administered rapid antigen tests on hand. The self-administered tests, however, are hard to keep in stock, said pharmacy technician Lisa Piontek.
Demand for the rapid antigen tests is high, she said, adding that staff administered more than 40 on Wednesday.
At Schroeder Drugs, the antigen tests cost $79, Piontek said, and they are not covered by insurance. Schroeder Drugs is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is closed on Christmas Day.
Total Access Urgent Care, which has locations across the St. Louis area and in Washington, also reported that it is not experiencing a shortage of COVID-19 testing supplies.
“We do have limitations due to the ongoing global labor shortage,” Kelly Baynes, associate director of clinical operations, said in an email Wednesday to The Missourian.
Baynes said the clinic is seeing about 60 patients a day at the Washington location.
Most insurance will cover the test, Baynes said, and uninsured patients will be covered by funding from the CARES Act.
You can get a spot in the queue to get tested at Total Access Urgent Care online at www.totalaccessurgentcare.com/covid-19/testing-center/. That queue opens everyday at 6 a.m., Baynes said. Medical staff will administer the test in the clinic. Total Access Urgent Care in Washington is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Medicine Shoppe in St. Clair is having a supply issue, but it only offers the self-administered tests, not those administered by a doctor or pharmacist. Marty Hinterlong, pharmacist at the Medicine Shoppe, said all the tests he’s ordered are still on back order. “Right now, it’s hard to get the tests in,” he said.
Hinterlong said he’s more focused on administering COVID-19 vaccines at his pharmacy.