Despite two new COVID-19-related deaths and five new cases diagnosed this week, Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker says the county is focusing on reporting active and recovered cases.
On April 22, the county switched its daily reporting, which up until then included deaths and new cases highlighted on a spreadsheet sent out to media sources around the metro area. The county had previously been providing the number of cases, number of recovered cases and the number of deaths.
New cases, with age and gender, were added to the sheet daily.
Starting last week, the daily reports only list active cases by city and mention the total number recovered cases.
With the change, the county is no longer providing a total number of COVID-19 cases. Recovered cases and deaths have been removed from the county’s data.
The change in reporting makes the overall and new case numbers in the county harder to track and more difficult to report to the public. For example, as of Friday, April 24, the county reported 52 active cases.
The number dropped to 51 cases Tuesday, April 28, however, total positive tests increased from 107 to 112.
When asked about the change in reporting Brinker said The Missourian was the only news outlet that has expressed concerns over the reporting shift.
As of Tuesday, the total cases in Franklin County stands at 112, with 12 deaths, 51 recovered and 49 cases still active.
Deaths
On Tuesday, the 12th COVID-19-related death was reported in Franklin County, which is only the second virus-associated death outside of Grandview Healthcare in Washington.
The death Tuesday was that of a 74-year-old woman in Villa Ridge, the second in that community since the outbreak began in mid-March. The woman was originally diagnosed on or about April 19.
On April 6, an 86-year-old Villa Ridge man died due to COVID-19. He was the third Franklin County virus-related death and was the second county resident diagnosed with the virus March 24 .
Over the weekend a 10th resident of Grandview Healthcare in Washington died due to COVID-19-related issues.
The death Saturday afternoon was of a 99-year-old woman at the facility.
According to county records, the resident was originally diagnosed with the virus on or about April 8.
New Cases
Of the active cases, 40 are contained in skilled nursing facilities and nine are in quarantine.
This week, five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Franklin County.
Brinker said one of the new cases, a 36-year-old woman from St. Clair, was diagnosed with the virus and declared recovered in the same day.
Two additional new cases were also reported as a 46-year-old man in Union and an 80-year-old male resident at Grandview Healthcare in Washington.
On Monday a 66-year-old woman in Washington and a 34-year-old woman in New Haven were diagnosed.
The new cases outside of skilled care facilities show there is still community spread of the virus in Franklin.
County Testing
Brinker explained specific testing numbers in Franklin County are not known due to private labs conducting testing and only being required to notify the health department of positive cases.
According to numbers reported on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) website, which are updated daily, approximately 73,371 people have been tested statewide in Missouri as of 2 p.m. Monday, April 27. That number was 64,903 as of Thursday, April 23.
That is an increase of 8,497 tests.
Positive cases jumped from 6,321 on April 23 to 7,171 as of Monday afternoon. The state also reported 288 people have died — up from the 218 reported April 23.
Case Count
As of Tuesday, DHSS shows Franklin County as eighth in the state for highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
As of press time, these were the latest numbers of cases geographically released by Franklin County:
Washington — 53 cases, 31 active, 10 deaths, 12 recovered;
St. Clair — 15 cases, nine active, six recovered;
Union — 12 cases, two active, 10 recovered;
Pacific/Gray Summit — 10 cases, two active, eight recovered;
Villa Ridge — six cases, two deaths, four recovered;
Sullivan — six cases, two active, four recovered;
Lonedell — four cases, two active, two recovered;
New Haven — four cases, one active, three recovered;
St. Albans — one case, recovered;
Labadie — one case, recovered; and
Leslie — one case, recovered.