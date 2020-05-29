It has been a positive week for Franklin County COVID-19 statistics.
The Franklin County Health Department is reporting 15 virus recoveries this week, including 10 on Saturday and five on Wednesday, bringing the county total recovered to 109.
The five recoveries Wednesday included two men from Union, ages 59 and 55; two Washington men, ages 84 and 58; and a 47-year-old St. Clair man.
The recoveries include three men and two women in St. Clair, ages 88, 57, 59, 65 and 57; three women and one man in Washington, ages 90, 82, 31 and 28; and a 53-year-old female in Union.
New Case
Only one new COVID-19 case, a 72-year-old man from Union, was reported Tuesday, which is the last in the past seven days.
The one new case brings the county total to 139 since March 23.
Of the 14 still active cases, nine are residents of a skilled care facility and five are in the community.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker says after speaking with Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Director Dr. Randall Williams and Gov. Mike Parson Thursday morning, the state has put Franklin County on the list of counties DHSS will be testing.
“We should see that in the upcoming weeks,” Brinker said. “We are looking forward to seeing a larger sampling regarding asymptomatic and antibodies here in Franklin County!”
Deaths
The Franklin County COVID-19 death toll stands at 16 with the most recent being a 75-year-old man in St. Clair reported Saturday, May 23.
Other deaths include 13 in Washington and two in Villa Ridge.
The first COVID-19-related death in the county was April 3.
Case Count
The first COVID-19 case related to Franklin County, a Mercy Hospital employee and St. Louis County resident, was reported March 20.
The first Franklin County resident, a 51-year-old woman in Lonedell, was diagnosed March 23 and was classified as recovered April 6.
As of Friday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) shows Franklin County as 10th in the state for highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per county.
As of press time, these were the latest numbers of cases geographically in Franklin County:
- Washington — 63 cases, eight active, 13 deaths, 42 recovered;
- St. Clair — 20 cases, one active, one death, 18 recovered;
- Union — 19 cases, three active, 16 recovered;
- Pacific/Gray Summit — 13 cases, all recovered;
- Villa Ridge — six cases, two deaths, four recovered;
- Sullivan — six cases, all recovered;
- Lonedell — four cases, one active, three recovered;
- New Haven — four cases, all recovered;
- Stanton — one active case;
- St. Albans — one case, recovered;
- Labadie — one case, recovered; and
- Leslie — one case, recovered.