A resident of Victorian Place of Sullivan has tested positive for COVID-19 and was subsequently moved to Victorian Place of St. Clair for isolation and treatment.
As a result of the positive test, Americare, the parent company of both facilities, decided to test all residents and employees of Victorian Place at Sullivan last Friday and hoped to have results back within 48 to 72 hours.
The facility was made aware of the positive test result of a 90-year-old man on April 17. He was placed on in-room quarantine April 13 due to symptoms and a COVID-19 test was administered.
Shortly after the positive test result, the resident was transferred with permission of the resident and his family to Victorian Place of St. Clair where Americare has established a COVID-19 special care unit.
This unit has been approved by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and is being run as a skilled nursing facility with personnel from Americare’s skilled nursing communities and regional staff.
All residents of Victorian Place of Sullivan have been placed on a 14-day in-room quarantine and the facility has implemented contact isolation protocols. All residents have been receiving daily wellness checks since March 13, and are now being checked every four hours during waking hours for symptoms.
No other residents are symptomatic at this time.
For any residents or employees who are exhibiting flu-like symptoms, the staff is working with their physicians to test them for COVID-19.
Americare is following the recommendations and protocols set forth by the CDC and local and state health departments.
Positive Tests
Last week, Victorian Place of St. Clair confirmed seven of its residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Residents have been on in-room quarantine since April 3 when a resident tested positive and was transferred to a local hospital.
As soon as any resident shows any symptoms, he or she has been immediately placed on droplet isolation protocol, while awaiting results.
Also at that time, the facility opted to test all of its residents and staff. None of the employees tested positive for COVID-19.
All resident families with positive and negative test results have been notified by phone and measures are in place to separate residents within the community to provide more customized care.
Victorian Place has designated an entire hall as its skilled nursing wing and is moving all COVID-19 positive residents there. The rooms are set up as hospital rooms — with a hospital bed, over-bed table and care equipment only.
Residents who are moved to these rooms will have personal possessions kept in their original room or boxed up temporarily.
The facility is using a faster lab to re-test the negative residents in the hall. If those results remain negative, they will be moved to hallways not designated for caring for COVID-19 residents.
A separate wing has been designated for symptomatic residents who are pending COVID-19 results.
The front two halls will accommodate residents who tested negative and remain asymptomatic of COVID-19.