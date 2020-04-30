Franklin County has reported a new COVID-19-related death in Washington.
The deceased is an 88-year-old man residing at Grandview Healthcare in Washington.
The death brings the total at the facility to 11 and the overall county total to 13.
There have been 116 COVID-19 cases recorded in Franklin County since March 23, with four new cases reported Thursday morning.
Two more residents of Grandview Healthcare in Washington including at 95-year-old woman and a 58-year-old male.
The two additional new cases are a 22 -year-old woman in Union and 25-year-old man in Gray Summit
Thus far, 54 of the Franklin County cases have recovered and 46 others are still considered active.
Of the active cases, 38 are residents of care facilities in Washington and St. Clair.
Active cases not in care facilities include two cases each in Pacific/Gray Summit, Lonedell and Union, and single cases in Sullivan and New Haven. All of the active cases are quarantined and contact traced within Franklin County.