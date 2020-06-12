As COVID-19 cases begin to rise again in Franklin County, Gov. Mike Parson has announced he will completely reopen the state beginning Tuesday.
In all, 17 new cases have been reported this week, bringing the county total to 165.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said at least five of the new cases are residents of a skilled care facility in Union.
Two cases were reported Friday, including a 30-year-old man in Pacific and a 31-year-old man in Union.
Seven new cases were reported in Union Thursday in addition to one new case each in Washington and St. Clair.
Two new cases were reported Tuesday, including a 39-year-old woman in Union and a 24-year-old man in Lonedell, the fifth in that community.
Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Franklin County on Monday.
Two of the cases, a 30-year-old male and 62-year-old female, are in Catawissa.
The other new cases were an 83-year-old woman in Union and the first case in Luebbering, a 71-year-old man.
Of the 165 total cases, 23 are active with 13 being skilled care residents, and the remaining 12 living countywide.
There have been 18 COVD-19-related deaths in Franklin County and 124 recoveries.
Recoveries
Four new recoveries were reported Friday, including two men from St. Clair, ages 33 and 61; a 32-year-old woman in Washington; and a 61-year-old man from St. Clair.
Another recovery, a 57-year-old man from Pacific, was reported Wednesday.
Reopening
Parson said Thursday that Missouri will fully reopen and enter Phase 2 of its “Show Me Strong Recovery” Plan on Tuesday, June 16.
“It is truly incredible to think about how far Missouri has come since March. At that time, no one knew what to expect. There was a lot of uncertainty, worry and concern,” Parson said. “Here we are today, just over 90 days since our first COVID-19 case in Missouri, and I am proud to say we have overcome all of these challenges and more than met our four pillars to reopen.”
During Phase 2, there will be no statewide health order. All statewide restrictions will be lifted, though local officials will still have the authority to put further rules, regulations or ordinances in place.
Brinker said Franklin County is in full agreement with Gov. Parson and the commission will not have any additional restrictions other than state guidance.
Weekly testing in Missouri has increased more than 220 percent from approximately 16,000 test encounters the week of April 20 to more than 53,000 encounters the week of May 25. Over the past two weeks, the state has averaged more than 10,000 tests per weekday.
Also this week, the state reached a record PPE shipment, expanding to include not only hospitals, health care facilities and EMS but also dental offices as more are reopening across the state.
Case Count
The first COVID-19 case related to Franklin County, a Mercy Hospital employee and St. Louis County resident, was reported March 20.
The first Franklin County resident, a 51-year-old woman in Lonedell, was diagnosed March 23 and was classified as recovered April 6.
As of Thursday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) shows Franklin County as 12th in the state for COVID-19 cases.
As of press time, these were the latest numbers of cases geographically in Franklin County:
Washington — 65 cases, 13 deaths, three active, 49 recovered;
St. Clair — 22 cases, one death, one active, 20 recovered;
Union — 33 cases, one death, 14 active, 18 recovered;
Pacific/Gray Summit — 16 cases, two active, 14 recovered;
Villa Ridge — six cases, two deaths, four recovered;
Sullivan — seven cases, all recovered;
Lonedell/Leubbering — six cases, one active, one death, four recovered;
New Haven — four cases, all recovered;
Catawissa — two active cases;
Stanton — one case, recovered;
St. Albans — one case, recovered;
Labadie — one case, recovered; and
Leslie — one case, recovered.