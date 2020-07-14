COVID-19 cases in Franklin County have increased by more than 100 since the beginning of July.
Another grim milestone was reached Saturday, July 11, when 29 new cases were reported, marking the highest single-day numbers to date.
Those cases ranged in age from 14 to 63 and included residents in Pacific, St. Albans, St. Clair, Sullivan, Union, Leslie and Washington.
Sunday, six new cases were reported, and 11 more on Monday.
There are currently 118 active cases in the county and one COVID-19-related hospitalization.
Of those, 17 are residents of long-term care facilities and 101 are residents at large. A total of 170 county residents have recovered from the virus, and deaths related to the coronavirus in Franklin County are holding at 18.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said as of Tuesday 5,076 county residents have been tested with a 94 percent negativity rate.
He said the rise in cases is due to more residents getting tested and the increase was expected by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
“More people are mindful of the virus and getting it (testing) done,” Brinker said. “This is all part of the ebb and flow of a virus pandemic. Single- and double-digit days are manageable.”
Brinker said if daily cases begin to spike into the hundreds, hot spots would have to be identified along with points of origin, but reiterated that no mask mandates will be coming from the county.
Meanwhile, the sharp resurgence in cases has prompted many organizations and city councils to rethink mask mandates.
East Central College announced this week anyone on campus must wear a mask during the fall semester.
Employees at the Union city pool, ball fields and concession stands are required to wear masks if social distancing can’t be achieved.
Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy said she is not ready to mandate masks, but is unsettled by the increasing numbers and encourages residents to wear face coverings.
Quarantine
A 20th Judicial circuit judge, clerks and other staff are in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 in a Gasconade County courtroom.
Franklin County Circuit Clerk Bill D. Miller said Judge Ada Brehe-Kruger is now in quarantine along with court clerks and other staff who were in the courtroom with the COVID-19-positive person.
Miller said an employee in the Franklin County juvenile office, who is frequently in the judicial center, also has tested positive for the virus.
Along with her dockets in Gasconade County, Brehe-Kruger frequently hears cases in Franklin County.
The exposure has prompted Presiding Judge Ike Lamke to issue an administrative order banning anyone who is COVID-19 positive from the courthouse or the judicial center in Union until they receive a negative test.
The order states any positive person should be tested within 20 days of the first positive test and tested each 20 days until there is a negative test result for COVID-19.
For weeks Lamke has required all persons entering the judicial center and courthouses to wear face coverings, have temperatures checked by bailiffs and limited courtrooms to 30 litigants. A series of health questions are also asked.
Miller said limiting the entrance of those who are COVID-19 positive or who have already had the virus will be based on the honor system.