National experts said this would be the worst week yet during the COVID-19 pandemic and now they are predicting the peak may be Easter Sunday.
In Franklin County, the past seven days have been a whirlwind with 47 new cases reported since last Friday.
The highest number of cases reported thus far came Tuesday when 20 cases were confirmed, the bulk at the same skilled nursing facility in Washington.
Before that major jump, the county had been averaging five new cases per day and returned to that lower number on Wednesday when six new cases were reported.
On Friday, only two additional cases were reported as of press time, both are females in Washington, ages 82 and 48.
The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of three Franklin County residents since April 3 as well.
Two of the deceased were residents at Grandview Healthcare in Washington.
The deaths include an 89-year-old female from Washington; an 86-year-old male from Villa Ridge; and the first death was an 85-year-old male from Washington.
Ongoing
In a video message Wednesday, Franklin County Health Department Director Angie Hittson said currently the health care system has the capacity to care for all those in need, but that can change very quickly.
“We have only a small picture of what is in our community now,” Hittson said. “The virus is here and continuing to spread. Data is limited because testing is limited.”
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said according to numbers from the COVID-19 regional task force, which includes Mercy, BJC Healthcare, SSM Health, St. Luke’s and HSHS St. Elizabeth’s hospitals, there are currently 586 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the region, 239 in intensive care and 186 on ventilators.
Focus on Spread
On Tuesday, Hittson posted a statement regarding the uptick in cases on Facebook.
“I know the general public is very focused on the numbers and the locations of the individuals presented in the data,” Hittson said. “I would ask that you please step back from focusing on the number of cases, age and location. Through disease case surveillance and investigations, we know that the virus is here and spreading.”
She added with limited testing ability, the general public should know this virus is not contained only to the specific age, gender and location presented in the data. COVID-19 is everywhere.
The majority of people have mild to no symptoms at all. That majority is likely to be those who are out and about in the community. The people who are lab confirmed and presented in the data are actually the least risk to the community because they are home under quarantine orders and were likely home for much longer as they did not feel well.
“As you will see, there is a significant jump in cases in Washington,” Hittson said. “The majority of these cases are contained within a specific population and location. The increase in cases in Washington does not mean that the city itself is less safe than another city within or outside of our county.
“This virus does not care about city, county or state lines. It is spreading rapidly through close personal contact and through community contact. The idea that the general public can stay away from ‘this place’ or ‘that place’ is not relevant. There is no place to stay away from. You are at risk every time you leave your home.”
Hittson added this is why social distancing and staying home are so important for individuals, their families and for the most vulnerable in the community.
“We don’t say this over and over again as a talking point. We say it because it is the only protection you really have for yourself and your family,” she said. “Please stay home. If you are sick and your symptoms are manageable stay home and isolate yourself from other family members as much as you are able. When you feel that your symptoms are no longer manageable at home or you find yourself short of breath, please seek health care.”
Case Count
The first COVID-19 case was reported in Franklin County March 23.
As of press time Friday, these were the latest numbers of cases geographically in Franklin County:
Washington — 41 cases, two deaths, two recovered;
Union — six cases, three recovered;
Pacific — six cases, one recovered;
Villa Ridge — five cases, one death, two recovered;
St. Clair — four cases, one recovered;
Sullivan — three cases;
Lonedell — two cases; both recovered;
St. Albans — one case;
New Haven — one case, recovered;
Labadie — one case, recovered; and
Leslie — one case.