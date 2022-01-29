There were 870 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Franklin County between Jan. 22-28, according to a weekly update from the Franklin County Health Department.
That’s a small decrease from last week, Jan. 15-21, when there were 884 COVID-19 cases. To date there have been 18,762 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Franklin County with an additional 5,064 cases listed as probable.
However, while cases are decreasing, the positivity rate has increased. From Jan. 22-28, it was 34.5 percent, which means more than one in every three lab-confirmed COVID-19 tests administered in Franklin County came back positive. This week’s rate represents an increase over last week when the positivity rate was 31.8 percent.
Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington, said she’s seeing promising signs that this most recent COVID-19 surge is beginning to slow.
“We’re still busy,” she said, “but it’s improved in the last week over what it had been like.”
She said she’s seeing slightly fewer people being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and that bed availability has improved.
However, she believes the high positivity rate indicates that the county is undercounting COVID-19 cases.
“We’re not testing quite as many people so you’re going to see fewer cases officially recorded,” she said. “There’s also the issue of some people are testing at home.”
When people use at-home COVID-19 tests, which have become more available in recent months, the results are almost never counted in the county’s numbers. Additionally, testing shortages in recent weeks have thwarted health care providers across the country, who have had to ration tests for patients who need them most urgently.
No new deaths were reported by the health department this week. COVID-19 has been blamed for 247 confirmed deaths in the county with an additional 42 deaths listed as probable.
Eight people from Franklin County are hospitalized for COVID-19, according to the health department.
Officials at Mercy Hospital Washington said Friday that there were 23 total COVID-19 patients, 12 of whom were in isolation, in their ICU and treatment rooms. Mercy’s numbers include patients from outside of Franklin County and patients who are no longer contagious with COVID-19, but are being treated for symptoms related to their infection, such as post-COVID-19 pneumonia.
Meanwhile, 51 percent of people in Franklin County have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and 55 percent have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Statewide, 55.1 percent of Missourians have been fully vaccinated and 62.4 percent have received at least one dose.