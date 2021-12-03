There were 340 new COVID-19 cases from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, according to a weekly update from the Franklin County Health Department.
That’s an average of 42.5 cases per day, which is the most reported since Sept. 17, when there were 50.9 new cases per day.
Due to Thanksgiving disrupting the health department’s schedule, this week’s update tracked COVID-19 for eight days as opposed to the usual seven. Last week’s update tracked six days.
This week saw an increase from last week’s update, when there were 187 cases from Nov. 20-25 for an average of 31.17 cases per day, according to the health department.
“This jump is concerning,” said Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington. “There are two things that concern me: One, the number (of cases) has jumped up considerably. More concerning to me is that the positivity rate has jumped up considerably, and we’re starting to see more hospitalizations as well.”
The positivity rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive — from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3 was 17.5 percent, according to the health department. Last week, Nov. 20-25, it was 14.2 percent.
Three people from the county are hospitalized and in isolation for COVID-19, according to the health department. That number remains unchanged from last week. Mohart said that, at Mercy, there are 13 COVID-19 patients. That number, unlike the health department’s, includes patients no longer in isolation but suffering from post-COVID-19 symptoms, as well as people from outside Franklin County.
The jump in cases comes amid news of a new variant — known as omicron — that has been identified as far away as South Africa, Hong Kong and Portugal and as nearby as Colorado, Minnesota, California and New York.
Mohart said health officials are searching for the omicron variant in Franklin County but have yet to detect it. Officials are testing to see whether the variant is in the county’s wastewater and are sending samples from patients to labs, she said.
However, she said new variants usually enter a community before officials are able to identify it.
“It’s possible that it’s here, and we just don’t know it yet,” she said. “That’s why we need to behave as if that’s the case. We need to behave as if we know for sure that omicron is already here.”
She believes the omicron variant will likely spread across the entire country like the delta variant did.
Little is known so far about the omicron variant. Mohart said scientists have identified it as more transmissible than the delta variant, which is the dominant form of COVID-19 circulating right now, but they have not determined whether it is more deadly or any less susceptible to vaccines.
Mohart said the new variant “doesn’t change anything about our recommendation,” adding vaccines, masking and social distancing are the keys to staying safe.
As of this week, 52.2 percent of Franklin County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 48 percent are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Statewide, 58.4 percent of Missourians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 51.3 percent of Missourians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
In late November, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended all Americans 18 and older receive a booster shot of the vaccine in order to increase their ability to defend against the virus.
In November, 5,520 Franklin County residents received their booster, according to DHSS, compared with October, when 4,694 boosters were administered in the county.