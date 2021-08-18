U.S. health officials are expected to soon recommend a third dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for all Americans to further protect against the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant.
The third dose is recommended eight months after people receive their second dose.
The final decision is anticipated to come in the next couple weeks, according to Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) previously recommended a third dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine — either from Pfizer or Moderna — for Americans with moderate to severely weakened immune systems, including people who have:
• Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.
• Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.
• Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.
• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome.
• Advanced or untreated HIV infection.
• Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that might suppress an immune response.
According to a press release from Walgreens, the pharmacy chain is offering third doses to anyone who meets that CDC definition of immunocompromised and received their second dose at least 28 days prior.
People can sign up at walgreens.com/covid19 and must provide proof of their previous vaccinations. The pharmacy cannot schedule people over the phone.
In Franklin County, Walgreens has locations in Washington, Union and Sullivan.
CVS, which has locations in Washington and Union, also announced it would offer third doses to those covered by the CDC recommendation.
The U.S. is not the first country to move toward third shots. Israel announced recently that it is offering a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone over the age of 60, and several European nations have announced they are weighing the idea, according to AP.
In response, officials with the World Health Organization have pleaded that wealthy nations share available vaccines with poorer nations, most of which still have very low rates of vaccination among their citizens. According to Our World in Data, just over 1 percent of people in low-income countries have received one or more doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
Eleven wealthier countries, including Singapore, Canada and the U.K., had vaccination rates above 60 percent Tuesday.
The vaccination rate in the U.S. stands at just over 50 percent fully vaccinated. Missouri remains in the bottom half of states with a 43.2 percent rate of vaccination. Franklin County’s vaccination rate is also 43.2 percent, among the state’s highest.