The Supreme Court of Missouri sent all state judges a letter Monday calling attention to the various rules and statutes governing the release of inmates.
The note was in response to questions about risk of exposure to COVID-19 in prisons and county and city jails. The order covers the release of people charged who haven’t had a trial and those who have been convicted and have been sentenced.
The supreme court said the decisions about the release of any particular individuals is left to the discretion of local judges.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton told The Missourian no inmates have been released because of coronavirus concerns. He said the decision will come from the local judges, but as of Monday he hadn’t heard about any plans.
The letter from the supreme court states: “In 2019, this Court revised its bond and pretrial release rules. Rule 33.01 addresses a defendant’s right to be released from custody pending trial. Rule 29.18 provides individuals detained as a result of a probation or parole violation also have a right to release prior to any final hearing on the matter. Likewise, Rule 37.15 addresses a defendant’s right to be released from custody following an ordinance violation.
“Once a defendant has been convicted and sentenced, the power of courts to order release of an incarcerated offender is governed by statute. Missouri courts have the statutory authority to release an offender sentenced to a term in the county jail on judicial parole.”
Pelton said inmates and staff are being monitored for symptoms. All employees at the sheriff’s office are getting temperature checks twice daily.
Unlike other county buildings, the sheriff’s office can’t close. It has to remain open, but new rules have been put in place.
The office has suspended personal visits at the adult detention center. To help inmates and family/friends remain in contact with each other, the Homewav kiosks in the Sheriff’s Office lobby will be available at no cost.
Family and friends can always use Homewav from their own electronic device for a fee and then there is no need to travel, Pelton said.
The video visitation will be available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Each inmate can have two video visits per week.
To establish a video visit session, an account must be created at Homewav.com.
Additionally, attorney, probation and parole officers and any outside in-custody services are being conducted through phones inside the facility with no direct contact with inmates.
For deputies, Pelton said patrol deputies will be monitoring themselves for symptoms. He said deputies have been instructed to use best social distancing practices when dealing with the public.
Those practices include requesting meetings outside and limiting interactions with other deputies.