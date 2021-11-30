The Franklin County Health Department will no longer issue quarantine or isolation orders after a Nov. 22 ruling determined that certain local health orders designed to stop the spread of COVID-19 are unconstitutional.
Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green ruled that orders such as quarantines and business closures from local health departments and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services violate the Missouri Constitution’s separation of powers clause, affecting the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government, according to The Associated Press.
The judge found that DHSS granted too much power to local health agencies and directors, bypassing county commissions and other elected officials, according to the Missouri Independent.
County commissioners made the decision to change their rules during a Monday closed session meeting, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said. The change is effective immediately.
The county health department is subject to the court order and required to comply with it, according to a county news release. The health department will continue to monitor infectious diseases, like COVID-19, and provide guidance and support to residents and health care providers to help them make “informed decisions regarding their own care as well as what steps they can take to prevent the further spread of the disease.”
Brinker said the county health department will still report weekly numbers on COVID-19 cases and deaths. “While it’s not required or an order, we will continue to educate and propagate good mitigation efforts,” he said after the meeting.
The county’s decision means school districts can still have quarantine policies if they choose, but it will not be ordered by the county, Brinker said. He said it is his understanding that schools or private businesses can also make their own policies on things like mask requirements.
Brinker said the meeting was held in closed session because “technically” it is a legal matter, and a personnel issue also was discussed.
Franklin County previously sought more clarification from DHSS on school quarantine rules. In October, Brinker said school district officials had told him they were confused by state rules and would like more explanation of the “real world” application of them.
Since then, the Franklin County Health Department has allowed the “test-to-stay” quarantine option for parents. It allows maskless, unvaccinated students who were exposed to COVID-19 to stay in school as long as they wear a mask and test negative for the virus three times in the first seven days after exposure.
The test-to-stay option has since been approved by the Union R-XI, Meramec Valley R-III and St. Clair R-XIII school boards.
Although quarantines have been criticized by some speakers at Union Board of Education meetings, officials have responded that they are required to be in place by the health department. The county commission’s decision changes that.
The Washington School District has continued enforcing its test-out modified quarantine, which requires any exposed, maskless, unvaccinated student to quarantine at home for at least seven days but allows the student to return to school maskless on the eighth day if he or she tests negative on the fifth, sixth or seventh day after exposure.
Monday afternoon, Washington Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart and Union R-XI Superintendent Dr. Scott Hayes said they are working on the issue with other area superintendents.
Washington is planning to address quarantines in a special board meeting later this week, Kephart said.
“Right now we are continuing to gather some information,” she said.
Kephart also sent an email to district families letting them know about possible changes to its COVID-19 Safe Return to School plan.
“We will continue to navigate the pandemic in a safe, practical, and sensible way as we move forward and focus on the safety of our students, families and employees,” she wrote.
Ben Brown, of Washington, was among those who filed the lawsuit in 2020. Brown, now a candidate in next year’s election for the state Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, issued a statement last week saying it was time to “make masks optional, end needless quarantines of Missouri’s children and go back to living productive lives while allowing individuals the freedom to choose how and when they interact with others based on each person’s or family’s personal decisions.”
The office of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, which defended DHSS in the case, sent the following statement when asked whether Schmitt would appeal the judge’s ruling: “We’re aware of the Court’s ruling and are prepared to enforce compliance with the Court’s order across the state.”
A spokesman for the attorney general declined further comment.
Brinker said last week he expects the ruling to more directly impact places like St. Louis County, which currently has a mask mandate for indoor places and public transportation.
In a Monday news conference, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said Schmitt was silent about mask mandates for more than a year before he began running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. Page called Judge Green’s ruling “dangerous,” having made St. Louis County’s policies invalid even though the county was not a party in the lawsuit.
“The COVID deniers are proud to have set up legal obstacles making it hard to implement strong COVID policies,” Page said. “The latest challenge came last week when an elected Republican judge politician who has to run for reelection in a rural, Trump-loving county entered the ruling about masks in a friendly-fire lawsuit between radical anti-maskers and the attorney general.”