Franklin County Auditor Angela Gibson said Thursday the county has incurred right at $55,000 in COVID-19-related expenses.
That does not include expenses accumulated at the county health department. Director Angie Hittson said she hasn’t had time to look at it because the department is too busy with patient tracking.
On Wednesday, Franklin County received $12,197,404 in federal CARES funding to reimburse and assist in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has seen at least 127 county residents infected and 13 deaths.
It was noted some county departments have made purchases related to the COVID-19 pandemic and they will be added to the county’s incurred costs.
Portions of the money will now be dispersed to other governmental agencies in the county, including municipalities, fire/EMS districts and other public entities.
Gibson has designed an application form that can be found on the county’s website and anyone requesting information can email franklincares@franklinmo.net.
During a meeting Thursday, representatives from the county Emergency Management Agency (EMA), auditor’s office, county clerk Tim Baker, county commission, purchasing and health departments, and the county counselor discussed the parameters of the applications and decided the auditor, commission and health department will have final say in approvals.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said each allotment of money will be accompanied by a commission order to create another level of transparency in the distribution process.
“All we are is a control measure for the federal dollars,” Brinker said. “We will follow the guidelines on the use of the money, which is more than we will ever need.”
Specifics
County EMA Director Abe Cook explained in past situations regarding the use of federal funds, normally in natural disasters, there is certain vetting that must be done to verify the costs incurred by governmental entities and whether they actually qualify for emergency funds.
“A lot of people are already familiar with the process,” he said.
Cook said regarding personnel costs, reimbursements are only allowed for overtime, backfill of workforce and paid temporary employees.
For example, sheriff’s deputies who were stationed at the COVID-19 testing site at the Washington Fairgrounds may not be eligible since their salaries were already in the county budget.
Another example was the extended time needed for EMS crews to don/doff protective gear and sanitize ambulances and equipment before and after each call. This may or may not fall within regular workload.
Future Costs
Brinker said the largest future COVID-19 cost for the county will be testing related. He is currently working with a company to procure testing kits at $70 apiece for first responders and health care workers, and $85 apiece for all other county residents.
“The state DHSS and Mercy like the kits,” he said. “They can measure if someone is positive or negative and if they have already had the virus.”
Brinker said he is not sure how many kits the county will need or be allowed to order. Discussion also will be needed to determine where the kits can be distributed and by whom.
Hittson said she is actively recruiting part-time contract tracers to help investigate the existing and future COVID-19 cases.
When asked how many would be hired, or how much the tracers would cost, Hittson said she didn’t know. She did say she would like to use some of the CARES funds to equip a trailer with personal protective equipment to be used for future outbreaks this summer and fall and into the future.
Hittson also would like to see some funds spent on furthering COVID-19 education by placing messages on billboards.
Message
At the close of the meeting, Brinker encouraged those in attendance who may face criticism of the county’s handling of the pandemic or disbursement of CARES funds to face it head on.
“This is far from political and to make a statement like that is absurd,” Brinker said. “We don’t have time for Monday morning quarterbacking. This situation is still too fluid.”