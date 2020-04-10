In the past week, Franklin County has reported 13 people diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus have recovered.
According to county statistics, those who have recovered were among the first diagnosed with the virus in the county, most in late March.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker says the declared recoveries are not based on secondary testing.
“They are not being retested,” he said. “The determinations are being made by physically following up on the patients.”
Brinker added time of isolation and the time line of symptoms are attributing factors in the recovery diagnosis as well.
Residents who have recovered live in eight separate municipalities in all corners of the county.
Included in the recoveries is the first case diagnosed in Franklin County, a 51-year-old female from Lonedell, on March 23.
Also in Lonedell, a 50-year-old male originally diagnosed March 31 has recovered.
Two people have recovered in Villa Ridge, which also is the site of one of the three COVID-19-related deaths.
The recoveries are both females, ages 80 and 58, who were both diagnosed March 28. As of now, the 80-year-old is the oldest person who has recovered from the virus in Franklin County.
Three Union COVID-19 patients have recovered as well, a 31-year-old male diagnosed March 27; a 66-year-old female diagnosed March 28; and a 48-year-old male diagnosed April 2.
Although hardest hit with 41 total cases and two deaths, two patients in Washington have recovered, a 21-year-old female diagnosed March 26 and a 42-year-old male diagnosed March 28.
A 26-year-old Pacific female has recovered. She was diagnosed with the virus March 31.
The first case diagnosed in St. Clair and the third overall case in Franklin County, a 48-year-old male, has recovered. His original diagnosis was March 24.
The only cases thus far reported in New Haven and Labadie have also recovered from the virus.
The New Haven case, a 31-year-old female, was first diagnosed April 2 and the Labadie case, a 24-year-old female, was diagnosed April 6.
Tests
Testing throughout the county has slowed and the number of daily cases is averaging about five.
Brinker said he spoke with Gov. Mike Parson on a conference call Thursday and his request for 150 additional testing kits was granted and they should arrive in the county next week.