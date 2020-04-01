As more and more restrictions are placed on county businesses, the long-term affects are unknown.
Franklin County has three half-cent sales taxes and two quarter-cent sales taxes which fund roads and bridges, general revenue and law enforcement.
Included in the law enforcement are the half-cent Proposition P sales tax both law enforcement salaries and the $30 million construction of the new jail.
The half-cent Prop P sales tax was approved by voters in April 2018 and the first money began to come in later that year.
During 2019, the Prop P sales tax generated $6,493,504, which was split equally between the jail and salaries.
The average collected each month was $541,125 and departments are given a percentage each month based on the number of commissioned officers.
Thus far in 2020, Prop P sales taxes have averaged $537,808, which includes the month of December 2019. The overall amount collected from December, January and February is $1,613,426.
The 2020 collections are up by $52,900 over the first three months of collections in 2019 of $1,560,526, an average of $520,175 per month.
The first hints of coronavirus in Franklin County came the week of March 9, and since then restaurants, bars and many other businesses have had restrictions placed on the number of people who can visit at a given time.
With less customers, comes less sales taxes.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said he acknowledges the sales tax drop, which might occur for March and April, but is optimistic the Franklin County economy will rebound in a big way after the all-clear is given.
In 2019, the months of March, April and May generated overall county sales taxes of more than $6.5 million from the five county sales taxes.
The month of April saw the lowest amount of sales taxes collected last year and August the highest.
Last Year
Sales tax collections in Franklin County were up 1.8 percent for 2019, averaging collections of more than $1.6 million per month.
In all, a total of $19,764,963 was collected in four separate funds and an additional $6.5 million in Proposition P funds were collected as well.
According to the number released by the county clerk’s office, the increase of sales taxes collected over 2018 was $370,613.
In addition to the sales taxes, the county also collected $12,123 in interest on the accounts holding the sales tax funds.
Those taxes were generated by two half-cent sales taxes, one for the general fund and one for roads and bridges.
The county also has two quarter-cent sales taxes for law enforcement and the Proposition P half-cent sales tax was added by voters last year.
History
Historically, the four Franklin County sales taxes have generated $400,260,721 in revenue since the first one was implemented in 1983 for the general fund.
That first year, $1,338,288 was collected and in the following 36 years, the sales tax has generated a total of $154,923,145.
In 1989, Franklin County added a second half-cent sales tax, this time to fund roads and bridges endeavors.
In its first year, the tax generated $2,464,747 and in the past 30 years has produced $143,222,613 in sales tax revenue.
In 1996, the county added a quarter-cent sales tax, this time for law enforcement purposes.
In its inaugural year, the tax produced $1,100,383 and over 23 years has generated $60,821,393.
A second quarter-cent law enforcement tax was created in 2007 and collected $210,538 in the first few months it was on the books.
Since then, it has accumulated $34,334,578 in additional sales taxes for law enforcement operations.
Proposition P funds began coming into the county in October 2018 and since then the sales tax has generated $6,958,992 to be split evenly between law enforcement salaries and funding the jail/911 renovations and new construction.