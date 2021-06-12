The Franklin County Health Department reported Friday that a 70-year-old Pacific man has died of COVID-19-related complications, and an 88-year-old Washington woman has been listed as a probable COVID-19-related death. Their deaths occurred between January and May.
Since March 2020, 178 county residents have died of the virus, with an additional 31 residents’ deaths listed in the probable category.
The county’s report also includes 27 new cases of COVID-19 reported over the past week. They range in age from a 1-year-old boy in Pacific to a 72-year-old woman in Gerald.
The report shows four residents hospitalized with the virus, up from one last week.
In Franklin County, 41.4 percent of residents have begun the vaccination process, and 36.3 percent of residents are completely vaccinated. The county remains in the top five counties statewide for vaccination rates, but Missouri continues to be among the states with the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to Mayo Clinic data.