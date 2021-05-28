The Franklin County Health Department reported Friday that two county residents, a 65-year-old Pacific woman and a 92-year-old St. Clair woman, have died due to COVID-19-related complications.
Two additional residents' deaths were listed in the probable category, a 72-year-old Sullivan man and a 76-year-old Pacific man. Per the report, the four deaths occurred between October 2020 and April 2021.
Since the pandemic began last year, 177 Franklin County residents have died from COVID-19 with an additional 30 residents' deaths in the probable category due in part to COVID-19.
Friday's report from the health department also included 20 new cases of COVID-19 countywide. Those cases range in age from an infant girl in Union to an 82-year-old woman in Villa Ridge.
The report shows no active cases in a long-term care facility and no county residents hospitalized with the virus.