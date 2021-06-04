The Franklin County Health Department reported Friday that 18 county residents had tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week. The residents range in age from 14 to 82 and include people in Washington, Union, Pacific, Gerald, Leslie and Grubville.
The report showed one resident hospitalized with the virus and no active cases in a long-term care facility in the county. The 14-day new case average reported is 2.71 cases per day.
The new cases bring the countywide total since the pandemic began a year ago to 9,569 cases, with an additional 2,273 cases listed as probable. The number of people who have died of the virus in the county is 177 people, with an additional 30 people’s deaths listed in the probable category.
According to state data, one in two Missourians over the age of 18 have begun the vaccination process, and 44 percent are completely vaccinated. In Franklin County, 40.7 percent of residents have begun the vaccination process, and 35.2 percent are completely vaccinated.