The Franklin County Health Department announced Thursday via Facebook that it would offer 100 walk-in vaccinations for first doses of COVID-19 vaccines Friday in addition to regularly scheduled appointments. Walk-in vaccines also were offered Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. to county residents age 65 and older, according to a Facebook post from the health department.
The vaccines Friday were given from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:40 to 3:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. The slots were open to all Franklin County residents in Phase 1B, according to the post. All who took a vaccine at this event must come back for their second dose on April 23, the post said.
The vaccination events were held at 308 Hawthorne Drive in Union, the former Scenic Regional Library location.
Health department officials said more walk-in vaccinations would be available at the Hawthorne Drive location based on staffing and vaccine availability and to check the Franklin County Health Department’s Facebook page for the most up-to-date information.
Multiple attempts to reach presiding Franklin County Commissioner Tim Brinker — who acts as the public information officer regarding the COVID-19 pandemic — were unsuccessful as of press time.
Beginning Monday, March 29, Missouri will move into priority Phase 2 of its vaccination plan. It includes adults working in government, critical manufacturing, financial services, food and agriculture, commercial facilities, defense industrial and disproportionately affected populations and homeless residents.
The Missouri COVID-19 vaccine dashboard showed Friday that 4,655 Franklin County residents had received vaccine doses in the previous seven days. Since December, 35,138 doses of vaccines have been administered in the county, with 12,592 people being completely vaccinated.
Mercy Hospital Washington is vaccinating between 400 and 450 people per day. East Central College and Sinks Pharmacy will hold a mass vaccination clinic Tuesday, March 30, offering 1,000 Moderna shots from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Donald Shook Student Center Gym. Registration for the event is online at eastcentral.edu/vaccine. The second shot will be given April 27 at the same time and location.
Mass vaccination events are planned in neighboring Jefferson, St. Charles and St. Louis counties, with registration open to any eligible adult in Missouri. Information about registering for these events is available at covidvaccine.mo.gov/events. Other nearby hospitals in St. Louis and St. Charles counties and pharmacies including Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, Schroeder Drugs, the Medicine Shoppe and Legacy Drugstore also are running their own vaccinations, with more information and sign-ups available on their respective websites.
Starting April 9, all adult Missourians will be eligible to receive a vaccine.