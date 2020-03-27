The Franklin County Commission has taken a mulligan on restrictions to golf courses, but it will not be business as usual.
In an emergency meeting Thursday evening, the commission voted to allow golf courses to operate, but courses must still follow group limits and social distancing guidelines.
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker explained the restrictions lifted after evaluating with health officials at the county and state levels.
“As long as distancing is in place, golfers can play and be safe,” Brinker said. “That is our No. 1 concern.”
Brinker added at this time there are no plans to lift any restrictions on any other types of business affected by the COVID-19 mandates.
“As we progress, we are always considering restriction adjustment,” he said. “There is no history to base any of the decisions on. Everything that is happening is in the moment, very fluid and in the unknown.”
Golf Courses
The amended order took effect immediately after passage and limited operations must remain in effect until at least noon Friday, April 17.
Golf course managers/owners shall stagger tee times so that all players shall maintain social distancing (requiring people to remaining six feet apart).
Although golf course clubhouses must remain closed, modified golfing operations can be conducted while following the following precautions:
• No more than one person may ride in a golf cart.
• Golfers shall be permitted to walk the course.
• No flags or pins shall be placed in any holes at any time. All flagsticks and/or pins shall be removed prior to the start of play.
• No more than four golfers may play as a group.
Hotel Order
Also passed in the meeting Thursday was the emergency procurement of hotel rooms for emergency service providers.
The commission order states, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, emergency service providers may be exposed to the virus and in order to prevent its spread, it is necessary to provide temporary housing from other members of the public.
The order gives the county’s purchasing agent the authority to obtain the lodging and temporary housing services for individual emergency service providers as they deem necessary and appropriate to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Brinker said as of now, the order is directed solely at first responders, who may come in contact with patients which may be infected with coronavirus.
There has been no discussion with other health care services on placing their staff in hotels for isolation if needed as of yet.
The order went into effect immediately on passage and will remain in effect until noon April 17.
Past Orders
This week alone, the county commission has passed a bevy of orders restricting several business types including hairdressers, gyms and bowling alleys and many more have been shuttered completely.
Last week, the county restricted restaurants and bars to offer food and beverage service to the public using delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-thru service or drive-up service, so long as every such person involved implements appropriate precautions to mitigate the potential transmission of COVID-19, including social distancing techniques.
Still Open
Establishments which offer food and beverage service not for on-premises consumption, including grocery stores, markets, convenience stores, pharmacies, drug stores and food pantries, are not included in the restrictions.
Also exempt are health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, adult detention facilities, juvenile justice facilities and crisis shelters or similar institutions.